Crescent Head residents are demanding action over a newly-built tin shed, citing safety concerns and branding it an "eyesore".
The shed is located in the Crescent Head Holiday Park, adjacent to Reserve Road and was installed by Kempsey Shire Council in partnership with the caravan park managers for the purpose of creating additional storage capacity.
The council said the loss of storage space previously used at the tennis court clubhouse due to the upcoming redevelopment, had prompted the construction of the new shed.
Residents rallied in Crescent Head on July 14 to protest against the new shed, saying the structure had blocked their cherished ocean views.
During the rally, which was attended by Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville, residents raised concerns that the glare from the shed roof was impacting Country Club patrons.
The council said landscaping will be carried out around the shed in an effort to reduce glare and improve the overall aesthetic.
Crescent Head resident Ken Scotton said the shed "needs to be moved".
"The location of this new shed blocks the views of the creek, bridge and beach from the foreshore area and Reserve Road," he said. "It's an eyesore, and it shouldn't be in that location.
"The shed ruins the whole visual aspect of the entry to Crescent Head and that will be further impacted by the continuation of the landscaping to hide the shed.
"It will cut down even more of the views of the surrounding area."
Mr Scotton said the community was not consulted about the project prior to the shed being built.
"There was a complete lack of consultation with the community on the location of the shed," he said. "The local community had no idea that this was going to be built here."
According to the council, planning approval was provided in accordance with S.2.73 of the State Environmental Planning Policy (transport & infrastructure) 2021 which does not require development consent.
The project has also required the temporary closure of the pathway through the caravan park, connecting Crescent Head town centre to the foreshore.
The council said the footpath will be reopened "as soon as possible", however contractor availability is "likely to cause some delay". The new path will run down the western side of the maintenance shed.
Mr Scotton was worried about the potential dangers of having a maintenance shed next to a public pathway.
"It has not only blocked the view, it has also blocked the public pedestrian access that has been in existence for 70 years.
"They are going to reinstate that path, but it now creates a liability issue for people who come down the path and enter on to the road in front of an equipment shed that obviously by it's name, will see vehicles and equipment entering and exiting frequently.
"All the people walking down there won't have the clear vision that they did before, so it becomes an extreme safety issue."
Resident Teresa Williams said the new shed was a "hazard to the community".
"People aren't just walking freely down the footpath, they are carrying surfboards and trolleys with lunches and umbrellas," she said. "It should be their free right to clear vision and clear access down to that area."
Ms Williams said the community was not properly consulted about the project.
"I found out about this through the workers as it was already being built, not through the council," she said.
"If I knew about it before, I would've been learning about why it was put there, and I would've said all of my concerns if given the chance to, but I didn't have the opportunity.
"I would like it to be moved to a more suitable place. There's other areas for the shed, it doesn't have to be placed where it obstructs our access to a walking path.
Anne Weston said her main concern was that the shed blocks the view for cars and pedestrians.
"I think the view is the number one issue," she said. "It's like putting a shed on the steps of the Opera House in Sydney - it completely blocks our beautiful view.
"The second issue is that the council did not consult anybody about doing it.
"It is in an inappropriate location and it needs to be moved - it's as simple as that."
Kempsey Shire Council general manager Craig Milburn said the maintenance shed at Crescent Head Holiday Park will be discussed by the councillors during the meeting on July 18.
"Councillors will deliberate on a notice of motion regarding the maintenance shed at Crescent Head Holiday Park and ultimately decide what course of action to take," said Mr Milburn.
"The grant funding secured for much-needed upgrades to Crescent Head Tennis Clubhouse meant we needed to find another space to store maintenance equipment for the holiday park.
"The location chosen for the shed was the most suitable space available in the Holiday Park though we have acknowledged that council could have informed the community earlier about this project."
"The installation is not complete and if the meeting on Tuesday determines to keep the shed in its current location, works including landscaping and a new path will be carried out."
