Gary's in a generous mood and a re-run of the Macleay Argus' Mardi Borg in 'On the Bench'

By Newsroom
Updated July 14 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 8:01pm
Gary Bridge (left) and Macleay Argus reporter Mardi Borg with Mick and Gary in 'On the Bench'. Pictures by Scott Calvin
Sports journalist Mick McDonald and offsider Gary Bridge are feeling rather pleased with themselves in this week's On the Bench, after the Blues claimed the Origin dead rubber.

