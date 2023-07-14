Sports journalist Mick McDonald and offsider Gary Bridge are feeling rather pleased with themselves in this week's On the Bench, after the Blues claimed the Origin dead rubber.
With club footy making way for the Group 3 All Stars and Indigenous All Stars at Wingham on Saturday, July 15, Mick and Gary take stock of where the teams stand at this stage in the season.
And while we know On the Bench can get a little Taree/Wingham-centric at times (thanks to Mick and Gary being Manning based) expect to see Macleay Argus reporter Mardi Borg tipping the talk a little our way.
Here's a re-run of when Mardi braved the bench a couple of weeks ago.
