Roadworks update for Waterfall Way between Pacific Highway and Armidale

By Newsroom
July 15 2023 - 4:00am
Roadwork upgrades on Waterfall Way include slow vehicle turnouts. Picture supplied by Transport for NSW
Seven more projects to improve driving conditions on Waterfall Way between the Pacific Highway and Armidale are now completed.

