Seven more projects to improve driving conditions on Waterfall Way between the Pacific Highway and Armidale are now completed.
The latest work includes the installation of slow vehicle turnout lanes, safety improvement work at Bakers Creek and safety repair work between Mahers and Boggy Creek roads.
Maintenance work was also completed on Allans Water and Coutts Water bridges; various sections were resealed, and asphalt in Dorrigo was repaired.
According to Transport for NSW Region North Director Anna Zycki, one of the next items on the list is to finalise installation of electronic message boards at six locations between Bellingen and Dorrigo, which will give drivers advance warning of road conditions.
"We'll never be able to stop things like flash flooding impacting the road but providing drivers with plenty of warning gives them the opportunity to plan their journeys," she said.
"We're also widening and making improvements to the road just over one kilometre west of Bellingen; carrying out slope repair work near the Ebor tip; improving the pavement quality 60 kilometres east of Armidale and upgrading guardrails at various locations.
"We'll then turn to culvert repairs between Newell and Sherrard Falls, culvert and guardrail repairs west of Dorrigo, permanent repair work to landslip sites at Myers Bluff and Thora, and safety improvement work east of Wills Creek."
Ms Zycki said the community's patience during this work was appreciated.
"We've just sent out a comprehensive newsletter with maps and descriptions of all work being carried out or completed."
Transport for NSW encourages Waterfall Way users to register for SMS alerts so they can get notifications on emergency or planned road closures.
