HALFBACK Jordan Worboys steered Group Three All Stars to a comprehensive 42-18 win over the Indigenous All Stars in an entertaining rugby league clash played at Wingham.
Worboys was at his cunning best, scoring two tries and throwing the last pass for two others. He would be at short odds to be named player of the match at a function to be held on Saturday evening at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
There was no lack of effort from either side, allaying concerns that players would be happy to just to go through their paces. Old Bar club-mates Simon Wise, who played on the wing for the Group Three All Stars and Indigenous All Stars captain and five-eighth Kurt Lewis had a running battle all day and that might lead to an interesting training session on Tuesday evening. Wise spent 10 minutes in the bin in the first half, although it wasn't related to any incident involving Lewis.
"Everyone seem to buy into the concept, it was good,'' Group Three All Stars captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
All Stars goal kickers Sam Watts and Nav Willett landed six goals between them, while the Indigenous All Stars kicker Cuban Quinlan-Piper had an off day with the boot.
Watts scored one try for the All Stars and was heavily involved in a four pointer to five-eighth Nash Atkins. But the veteran centre retired midway through the first half after tweaking his hamstring. Willett landed four second half goals, including one from the sideline.
Goal of the day was landed by All Stars forward Jackson Mullen, who isn't known for his kicking prowess. The sired had sounded as the All Stars were awarded a penalty so Mullen stood the ball up without a kicking tee and potted an angled goal. Mullen also had a strong game in general play.
Indigenous All Stars winger Tirrell Dungay showed lightening speed to finish with four tries. However, the Indigenous side lacked cohesion in attack while their handling was also poor.
Group Three All Stars finished with just two players on the bench after Watts and then prop Matt Taupe (shoulder) were ruled out. Macleay second rower Bailey Thompson also damaged a shoulder in the first half and didn't return for the Indigenous All Stars.
Group Three All Stars led 16-14 at halftime via tries to Worboys and Atkins and Watts with Watts kicking two conversions. Dungay scored all of the Indigenous side's three tries with Quinlan-Piper kicking the one goal. The All Stars dominated the second half scoring, with Rusiate Qalita, Worboys, Matt Bird and Ratu Vasuturaga all crossing. Dungay was the lone try scorer for the Indigenous All Stars.
"We shot ourselves in the foot with all the mistakes we made,'' Lewis noted at fulltime.
"That's footy, we only trained the once so it was all new combinations, but it is what it is.''
Collins said his side showed character given they were down two players through injury.
"It was a good effort by the boys considering we only had the one (training) session,'' he said.
Collins added that all the club coaches would be relieved that both sides made it through the encounter apparently without any serious injury.
"That's the main thing at this time of year,'' he said.
There has been speculation that this would be the final All Stars game, although Collins said he'll leave that decision up to the group management.
"They were saying it might be the last one, but it was a pretty successful day when you look at all the people here,'' Collins said.
"I think once everyone gets into it and ends up playing they enjoy it. But we'll see what happens.''
Group Three All Stars 42 (J Worboys 2, N Atkins, S Watts, R Vasuturaga, R Qalita, M Bird tries, N Willett 4, S Watts 2, J Mullen goals) defeated Group Three Indigenous All Stars 18 (T Dungay 4 tries, C Quinlan-Piper goal).
Women's league: Indigenous All Stars 28 defeated Group Three All Stars 20
Under 18s: Group Three All Stars 36 defeated Indigenous All Stars 16.
