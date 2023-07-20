A familiar face at the Crescent Head Country Club is celebrating 40 years of service.
John "Birdy" Bird started at the club as a casual worker when he was nearly 22-years-old, but has been full-time for four decades.
Raised in the Sydney suburb of Leichhardt, Mr Bird moved to Crescent Head after working at the air force base in Darwin.
Since then he has worked, married, and raised two sons in Crescent Head which he calls home.
"[I] loved the town [and] loved working here," he said.
"The view is beautiful- it's great."
Mr Bird first heard of a job at the Country Club while surfing with his friend Robert Boland.
"He goes 'you want a job picking up glasses?' so I picked up glasses for a while," he said.
It wasn't unusual for 'Birdy' to hit the waves on his lunch breaks when he was a casual worker but once he started as a full-time employee, he was doing more than just picking up glasses.
Now at 66-years-old, Mr Bird has had a variety of different roles at the club from calling bingo rolls to supervising the floor.
But these days he's less likely to be catching waves and can be found working the day shift behind the bar serving up a cold, refreshing drinks.
The club has also changed over the years.
Mr Bird remembers when the game room used to be a snooker room with old church benches around the sides.
Now the Crescent Head Country Club has grown with ongoing works and planned upgrades due to take place.
Mr Bird is the club's longest serving employee just ahead of staff member Gai Harvey and will be celebrated on Friday, July 21.
"It is unusual to have an employee work for 40 years, but particularly more so in the hospitality industry," Country Club secretary manager Colan Ryan said.
"The club's board and management though it appropriate to mark this special occasion out of respect and appreciation of John's effort."
The celebration will include a special edition of Friday Nights raffle with 40 additional prizes, a digital display presentation and entertainment by Andrew Best.
Mr Bird will be working that day but will be clocking off in time to join the event.
"It's great to be recognised for all the years I've put into the place and I've had a great lot of support from the staff that I started with," he said.
"It can become a family-like working atmosphere as well."
Despite reaching the milestone achievement, this is likely to be Mr Bird's last year at the club.
"It's been a great 40 years but I'm ready to retire," he said.
"It's been a long road."
Mr Bird hopes to go on a trip to Thailand to be with his partner of the past 16 years, living between there and Crescent Head.
He said he hopes to take the pension and retire gracefully.
"I still love the beach," he said.
"I'll miss that but I won't be away for long."
Club members and guests are welcome to attend the celebration for Mr Bird at the Crescent Head Country Club at 7.30pm on Friday July 21.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.