Cannons snatch win, Marlins' finals hopes alive: weekend footy wrap | July 15-16

July 17, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Kempsey Cannonballs haul themselves into second place while the Marlins keep their finals berth hopes alive.
The Kempsey Cannonballs have risen to second place on the Mid North Coast Rugby Union Northern Division ladder after claiming a critical 36-32 victory over the Port Macquarie Pirates on Saturday, July 15.
Down by three points with less than two minutes to go, Cannonballs player Corey Gale crossed over for the match winning try, not only stealing the game off the pirates but leapfrogging them into second place on the ladder.
The Cannonballs will have their chance to snatch the minor premiership from the Coffs Harbour Snappers on Saturday, July 22, when they take on the ladder-leaders in Coffs Harbour.
The South West Rocks Marlins have kept their finals berth hopes alive after defeating the Lake Cathie Raiders 50-18 in Wauchope on Saturday, July 15.
A back-and-forth first half saw the Marlins troop off at halftime up 22-18, with Owen Blair crossing for two tries, and James Stokes and Ian Madden crossing for one try each.
The Marlins came out firing in the second half, scoring five unanswered tries as the Raiders succumbed to player injuries and a shallow reserve bench.
Owen Blair crossed for another two tries, while Matthew Stokes claimed a double and Peter Bula crossed for one try. Rhys Owens kicked four more goals to take the final score to 50-18.
The Kempsey Saints have pulled off a comprehensive upset in their home game against the Port Macquarie Saints, claiming a 4-1 victory on Saturday, July 15.
The Kempsey Saints are currently sitting fourth on the Zone Premier League ladder and are looking to shake up the table as the semi-finals draw closer.
The Kempsey Saints play the Camden Haven Redbacks in Camden Haven on Saturday, July 22, while the Macleay Valley Rangers, who had the bye this week, will play the Port Saints in Port Macquarie.
Halfback Jordan Worboys steered Group Three All Stars to a strong 42-18 win over the Indigenous All Stars in an entertaining rugby league clash played at Wingham.
Group Three All Stars led 16-14 at halftime via tries to Worboys and Atkins and Watts with Watts kicking two conversions.
Indigenous All Stars winger Tirrell Dungay scored all of the Indigenous side's three tries with Quinlan-Piper kicking the one goal.
The All Stars dominated the second half scoring, with Rusiate Qalita, Worboys, Matt Bird and Ratu Vasuturaga all crossing. Dungay was the lone try scorer for the Indigenous All Stars.
Group 3 games will return this weekend, with the Macleay Valley Mustangs looking to upset Port City Breakers at Port Macquarie on Sunday, July 23.
