The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cannons snatch win, Marlins' finals hopes alive: weekend footy wrap | July 15-16

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 17 2023 - 10:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

July 17, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Kempsey Cannonballs haul themselves into second place while the Marlins keep their finals berth hopes alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.