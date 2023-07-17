Kempsey Local Court has set the location for the hearing of charges against the South West Rocks Country Club and its CEO, David Grant Cunningham.
On July 13, the court raised the possibility that the three-day hearing would have to be held in Coffs Harbour due to scheduling issues.
However, on Monday July 17, Magistrate Scott Nash determined the matter would stay in Kempsey Court.
The club and Cunningham, 54, are facing up to 16 charges relating to alleged breaches of liquor licencing and registered club laws, from September 24, 2022 to January 4, 2023.
Thirteen of the charges which the club and Cunningham have pleaded not guilty to relate to the events of September 24, 2022.
On the same day, South West Rocks man and former professional surfer Chris Davidson died following an alleged altercation with Grant David Coleman, 42 outside of the club.
Cunningham and the club have both pleaded guilty to charges relating to the wrestling's "Summer Meltdown Tour 2023" on January 4, 2023.
The club has also entered a guilty plea to a charge relating to the "Alter Ego" music event on September 16, 2022.
Both events allegedly failed to comply with club license conditions that require the engagement of two security officers.
The hearing is set to take place on between December 18 and 20.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.