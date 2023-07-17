The Macleay Argus
Location locked in for South West Rocks Country Club and CEO's three-day hearing

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 17 2023 - 10:23pm, first published 4:00pm
The South West Rocks Country Club and its CEO David Grant Cunningham's hearing will take place at Kempsey Court in December. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Kempsey Local Court has set the location for the hearing of charges against the South West Rocks Country Club and its CEO, David Grant Cunningham.

