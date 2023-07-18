A Crescent Head maintenance shed will remain in its current location but changes will be made to its height.
That was the decision of Kempsey Shire Council (KSC) after the "eyesore" was the first issue to be discussed at its ordinary meeting on Tuesday, July 18.
Local Ken Scotton has been one of those to lead the call for the shed's removal. In comments posted to social media, he said the decision to lower, rather than remove, the shed was treating "residents with contempt".
"Thank you to councillors Wyatt, Riddington, Bain and the Mayor for voting and supporting our community," he wrote.
"And shame on the rest for not... recognising that this is much more than just a shed."
The shed is located at the Crescent Head Holiday Park, adjacent to Reserve Road and was installed by the council for the purpose of creating additional storage capacity.
The shed has drawn criticism from residents over the shed roof's glare, blocked ocean views and pathway closure.
Residents also raised concerns over lack of community consultation for the project.
Councillor Alexandra Wyatt recommended in the KSC meeting the newly constructed shed be removed from its location.
"I believe we have no other reasonable option other than to relocate the shed," Councillor Wyatt said in the meeting.
"And it's my opinion that we did not read the room correctly in terms of public objection."
However, the cost of relocating the shed was a point of concern with Councillor Simon Fergusson.
He proposed an amendment to reduce the height of the shed and complete the landscape works proposed to reduce the visual impacts of the structure.
"Given our financial position, that might be a better way to go," Councillor Fergusson said.
Costs were heavily debated in the meeting with Councillor Anthony Patterson noting that the council is looking for a rate variation soon.
When questioned by councillors, General Manager Craig Milburn estimated that reducing the height of the shed would cost between $10,000 to $30,000.
He estimated that relocating the shed could cost potentially $250,000 but would depend on the location.
The cost of community trust, however was also discussed.
"I do take exception that I am being irresponsible by suggesting that we spend some money," Councillor Wyatt said.
"It's more that just the money.
"It is the council's integrity and it's what the community wants and I just feel that it needs to be removed."
Councillor Fergusson's amendment was carried to be a resolution of council with only four dissents from Councillors Wyatt, Arthur Bain, and Kerri Riddington.
Councillor Wyatt's second recommendation to establish a Crescent Head focus group and recruit members via an Expression of Interest was passed.
The need for the focus group was emphasised by Wyatt.
"Council need to nurture a relationship to rebuild the trust, she said.
"Council need to be authentically engaging in this community out there."
The focus group would likely be made of nine to 11 people from diverse sections of the community.
"This is demonstrating our authenticity in community engagement," Councillor Wyatt said.
"And when you have contentious issues, you do need to take next level community consultation.
"It takes more than just a survey and 'Your Say Macleay'."
The motion passed with only Councillors Dean Saul and Scott Butterfield voting against.
