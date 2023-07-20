The Macleay Argus
Council

Council decides to lower, not remove, Crescent Head's 'eyesore'

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 22 2023 - 3:29am, first published July 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Kempsey Shire Council's tin shed on the Crescent Head foreshore has become a meme, but locals aren't laughing
A Crescent Head maintenance shed will remain in its current location but changes will be made to its height.

Local News

