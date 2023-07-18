Recreational fishers are being asked to hand-in their old Opera House-style yabby traps.
It's part of a sustainable fishing initiative by charity TierraMar, through its Ghostnets Australia program.
Opera House traps are now banned in three states due to the risk of platypus and other native animals being caught inside.
Open-top pyramid and hoop nets are a more environmentally friendly design, allowing non-target species to escape.
TierraMar says it is collaborating with OzFish Unlimited, the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and the recreational fishing community, to protect the future of fishing and the health of the state's waterways.
There are multiple drop-off sites around the state with the closest to the Macleay Valley being in Wauchope during its upcoming caravan and camping expo.
Managing Director Anissa Lawrence said the program is the first of its kind in Australia.
"The Opera House traps collected at these events will be recycled into useful products for fishers, with the proceeds being used to support habitat restoration," she said.
"By bringing in your old traps, you're not just adopting more sustainable fishing practices, you're investing in the future of fishing, and the ongoing health of our waterways.
"And as a thank you, we'll give you a new Oar-Gee lure."
Director of Habitat Programs at OzFish Cassie Price, said the program is a chance to save the traps going to landfill.
"Rather than simply throwing them out, we're encouraging anyone with old traps to come and drop them in for recycling," she said.
"The modern open-top nets are fun to use, especially for the kids, as they encourage active yabby fishing rather than set and forget. And they're friendly to other animals too.
"By using pyramid or hoop nets you're swapping out your outdated gear, and in the process keeping your local waterway healthy."
Sean Sloan, Deputy Director General Fisheries, NSW DPI, said the state has taken the lead by promoting responsible yabby fishing.
"NSW DPI [is] working with recreational fishers and community organisations to encourage sustainable fishing with the added benefit being great outcomes for our unique native fauna," he said.
The Mid North Coast Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish & Boat Show is on at Wauchope Showground between August 4 - 6.
