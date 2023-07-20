A South Kempsey man accused of multiple online child abuse offences has appealed to the court to change his bail conditions.
Christopher Seam, 27, appeared in Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, July 19.
His lawyers asked for a reduction in the number of days he has to report to police.
Seam was arrested on May 4, 2023, and charged with multiple online child abuse offences.
It followed a search of his home on the same day during which child abuse material was allegedly found on an electronic device.
The search warrant was the result of a joint operation involving the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the United States' Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) team.
Seam is facing multiple charges, including:
Seam had been granted strict bail conditions, which included reporting to police five days a week.
His lawyer asked Magistrate Scott Nash for a variation in bail, requesting that Seam report to police only two days a week.
"Those [other] days are an issue," he told the court.
Public prosecutor Nick Self argued that given the seriousness of the charges, the level of supervision that has been imposed was appropriate.
Magistrate Nash suggested three days a week instead of two.
Seam will now report to police on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Other bail conditions remain in place including, not possessing a phone with internet access or leaving a specified South Kempsey home unless in the company of his mother.
He also is required not to contact any persons under 16-years-old nor approach, loiter or access within 100 metres of any school, pre-school, childcare facility, playground or his current site of employment.
Seam's lawyer and prosecutors asked for more time to consider the evidence brief.
He is next due to appear in Kempsey Local Court on August 23.
