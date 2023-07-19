The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Court

Bail for woman charged with accessory after the fact to Kempsey death of David Vale

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 19 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leearna Nicole Davis has been released on strict bail conditions. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Leearna Nicole Davis has been released on strict bail conditions. Picture supplied by NSW Police

The woman accused of being an accessory after the fact to the alleged murder of Kempsey man David Vale has been granted bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.