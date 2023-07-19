Report to Lake Illawarra Police Station daily

Live at a specified address at Warilla and must not leave this address except for reporting, medical emergencies or to attend per arranged appointments with solicitors

Not to go within 500 metres of any international point of departure and not to leave Australia



Not to contact directly, indirectly or through a third party any prosecution witness and any co-accused



Appear at court on the designated day(s) that his matter is listed on

Not apply for any passport or travel documents

Not to use or be in possession of more than one mobile phone telephone service and sim card, and is to provide the password or PIN code, service and IMEI numbers of that telephone to the OIC within 48 hours of taking or resuming possession of any such service

Engage in treatment as required and recommended by a psychologist