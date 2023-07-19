The woman accused of being an accessory after the fact to the alleged murder of Kempsey man David Vale has been granted bail.
The decision was met with outrage from Vale's family, who were in Kempsey Local Court when the matter was mentioned on Wednesday, July 19.
Some stormed out of the court, yelling at the magistrate over the decision.
Leearna Nicole Davis, 32, was arrested in West Kempsey on May 17.
She is charged with being an accessory after the fact and assisting Conrad Peter Lardner, who has been charged with the alleged murder of Mr Vale.
David Vale, 39, was found with stab wounds in Robert Eggins Street, South Kempsey, around 11pm on March 1, 2023.
Davis appeared via audio visual link before Magistrate Scott Nash in Kempsey Local Court on July 19.
The 32-year-old's lawyer Talal Krayem applied for bail on her behalf and proposed a number of strict bail conditions.
"She has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. She was not involved in any planning [of the alleged murder] and was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Mr Krayem said.
The court heard that Davis was at the premises in South Kempsey with Lardner on March 1 when the deceased attended and an altercation took place that did not involve her.
"Other witnesses have said she said 'hurry up and go, get in the car' following the altercation... she did not participate in any physical assistance after the fact," Mr Krayem said.
"There was no involvement [by Davis] in the alleged murder."
The defence proposed bail conditions that included Davis being under house arrest in Wollongong, engaging in treatment with a psychologist and a bail surety of $200,000.
Mr Krayem also said this is the first time Davis has been in custody and raised the issue of the case being delayed in the court system, which would result in her remaining in custody for a long period of time.
The prosecution argued against granting bail and said the matter is "very serious".
"There is the risk of her interfering with prosecution witnesses... and there is a history of violence and non-compliance," the prosecution said.
Magistrate Nash said he took into account both the defence and prosecution arguments when deciding whether to grant bail.
"The prosecution have said it's a serious matter and statements have placed the accused and attribute the words to her," he said.
"I do accept that she is an Aboriginal woman and this is her first time in custody... and that there is a possibility of an ongoing delay in finalising cases.
"Her involvement after the fact is at the lower end of objective seriousness... and she does deny that she made the statement."
Davis has been granted bail with the following conditions:
One acceptable person has also agreed to enter into a bail security agreement and deposit the sum of $200,000 if the accused fails to comply with the bail acknowledgement.
Magistrate Nash described the bail conditions as "very strict".
The case will return to Kempsey Local Court on September 20.
The case against Lardner who is accused of the murder of David Vale has been adjourned.
The case was also mentioned briefly before Magistrate Nash on July 19.
The court heard there is a significant amount of brief material that has not been served.
The matter will return to court on September 20 for brief status.
