The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Trial Bay marine rescuers praised for tricky trawler evacuation off Arakoon

By Newsroom
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The rescue vessel Trial Bay 30. Picture supplied
The rescue vessel Trial Bay 30. Picture supplied

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers from Trial Bay have evacuated a man from a trawler northwest of Arakoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.