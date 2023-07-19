Shawnee, Jorja and Skye Potts, and team-mate Chelsea-Lina Koomson of Kempsey, can unofficially lay claim to being Mid North Coast Rugby Union minor premiers.
All four now play for the Port Pirates Women's side which is so far ahead on points with three rounds still to go that they cannot be caught.
The Pirates Women's coach Stefan Everingham says one of the team's really great stories of the year has been "the Potts family".
Mother Shawnee and her daughters Jorja and Skye have been playing together since May.
"Skye is only 16, so she had to get dispensation. They played their first game together on the Mothers Day weekend," he said.
Chelsea-Lina Koomson, also of Kempsey, is one of three Pirates players trialing for the NSW Country squad.
She and Georgie Ball and Emily Freeman have made the squad of 35.
"There are not many clubs in the state that would have that many players in the squad," Everingham said.
The Pirates have the minor premiership in the bag with three rounds to go after the previous weekend's 36 - 0 hiding of the Kempsey Cannonballs.
"The minor premiership is nice but the big prize is the major premiership starting in August."
Everingham's genuine respect for his charges and their "supportive and inclusive" club, is refreshing. Every player and official he mentions is praised.
"We have strengths right across the park. We play a really good attacking game; a really exciting brand of rugby.
"What differentiates us from the rest of the clubs is the speed of our players. Speed is something you can't coach, so we are very fortunate."
Everingham's daughter Sacha is in the team, along with players who have come up through the Pirates' junior ranks or have moved to Port Macquarie to study at Charles Sturt University (CSU).
"We've been really fortunate that we've picked up a few superstars, which is a big part of our success," Everingham said.
He describes co-captains Elle Chandler and Maddy Major as "amazing". Both help out with coaching duties.
In their game against the Cannonballs, Chandler broke her finger in two places and played on - without telling him.
"We also have Lisa Vogel on the coaching staff. She has a long history of working in the junior development space on the Mid North Coast."
The Pirates have a bye this weekend, July 22.
As they wrap up the regular season and head into the finals, they'll be keeping an eye on their best competition to date, Grafton and the Coffs Harbour Snappers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.