Approving an important plan to manage growth in South West Rocks and exploring options for the maintenance shed at Crescent Head were among items considered by councillors in their July meeting.
It took place in the Kempsey Shire Council chambers from 9am Tuesday, July 18.
Councillors adopted the South West Rocks Structure Plan with a final amendment.
This amendment was proposing a lot on Gordon Young Drive South West Rocks be zoned C2 - Environmental Conservation.
This will help protect flora and fauna on this parcel of land.
This zoning also leaves an opportunity for the NSW Government to build a high school there if practicable.
Councillors approved the removal of the turf wicket on the Kemp Street Sports Complex Master Plan.
These amendments were made in collaboration with and supported by stakeholders Macleay Valley Rangers Football Club and the Macleay Valley Cricket Association.
In response to the concerns raised by the community in relation to the maintenance shed at Crescent Head Holiday Park, councillors voted to reduce the height of the shed to minimise the visual impacts of the structure.
They also moved to align the replacement walking path to the north-eastern side of the shed and to complete the landscaping around the rear of the facility.
Council also acknowledged that improvements are required in processes around informing the community of works to be undertaken.
In discussing the motion, councillors noted that while mistakes were made, staff were focused on and motivated by good decision-making principles.
Councillors also agreed to providing the community with accurate information regarding the Voice to Parliament referendum through council communications.
For a more details wrap of council's meeting for July, head to: ksc.pub/july-meeting2023
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.