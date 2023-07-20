The Macleay Argus
Crescent Head's controversial shed just one pressing item on Kempsey council's agenda

By Kempsey Shire Council
July 21 2023 - 4:00am
Photo caption: Residents watching the July Meeting from the Public Gallery. Picture supplied
Approving an important plan to manage growth in South West Rocks and exploring options for the maintenance shed at Crescent Head were among items considered by councillors in their July meeting.

