Dog unit put to task; Kempsey police wrap | July 21

By Emily Walker
Updated July 22 2023 - 3:25am, first published July 21 2023 - 4:43pm
Kempsey police attend a crash involving a car and tow truck | July 21
Kempsey police have kept busy this week negotiating with a man on a roof, car crashes, and using the dog unit to find alleged car thieves.

