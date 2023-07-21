Kempsey police have kept busy this week negotiating with a man on a roof, car crashes, and using the dog unit to find alleged car thieves.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker caught up with Acting Inspector Nicole Ward, to discuss the incidents keeping officers busy in the week ending July 20.
Police officers attended a two-car collision on Macleay Valley Way, Seven Oaks at 5.40pm on Wednesday, July 12.
A north bound tow truck and the Toyota Sedan travelling south collided with each other.
NSW Ambulance and the Macleay Valley SES rescue team attended the scene.
The 48-year-old male driver of the Sedan who was visiting from Canada, and his female passenger were unharmed.
The 56-year-old South West Rocks truck driver was also unharmed but both vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
No drugs or alcohol were involved.
Police attended an abandoned vehicle that was on fire about 12.47am on Wednesday, July 19.
A 2004 Subaru had been left on the side of Gowings Hill Road, Dondingalong after being involved in an accident was set alight.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze with no persons harmed.
Police also attended a small grass fire near the railway line at 7pm on Sunday, July 16.
A small grass fire lit in the picnic area near the railway line between Macleay Valley Way and Angus McNeil Crescent.
Firefighters also attended and extinguished the fire.
"It's a reminder for people to contact us if they see fires because obviously they can get out of control very quickly," Insp. Ward said.
Police were called to Smith Street after a woman was hit by a car about 11.30am on Tuesday, July 18.
A 73-year-old Kempsey woman stepped out onto a shared pedestrian zone when she was hit by a slow travelling car.
The woman fell backwards and the driver of the car stopped to give assistance.
Witnesses in the area called for help with police and ambulance crews attended soon after.
Police have conducted an investigation and found the driver not to be at fault.
Police said it was a reminder for both drivers and pedestrians to practice road safety and be aware of their surroundings.
Police are currently investigating a collision between a red ute with a silver tray and a Toyota Corolla.
The ute collided with the Corolla, scrapping the side on Belgrave Street, Kempsey near Gladstone Street at 8am on Monday, July 17.
Both drivers attempted to exchange details but didn't have any paper to write it down.
The collision has since been reported to police who are working to identify the details of the red ute.
Witnesses of the collision are encouraged to contact police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
A 35-year-old Harwood man was stopped by Mid North Coast Correctional Centre staff when he arrived at the facility at 1pm on Monday, July 17.
Staff spoke to the man and searched his vehicle where they found three strips of the prescription drug suboxone and a one metre long machete.
Police were called to assist, and questioned the man in relation to the items found in his vehicle.
The man was charged with custody of a knife in a public place and possession of a prohibited drug.
He will appear in Kempsey Local Court on September 14.
Police arrested a man breaching his bail at South Kempsey on Monday, July 17.
A 25-year-old Kempsey man, whose bail stipulated areas where he could not go, was spotted by officers breaching his bail conditions.
Police placed the man under arrest and allegedly found him in possession of methamphetamine.
He was issued a $110 fine.
Police arrested a man involved in a car theft after tracking him with the help of the dog unit at 10.30pm on Sunday, July 16
The 20-year-old man attended a house in South Kempsey where he allegedly stole the keys of the home owner's car.
Police were contacted when the accused man and two other young men allegedly used the keys to steal the victim's car.
The three eventually lost control of the stolen car and clipped a gutter on Lord Street, East Kempsey before abandoning the vehicle.
Officers attended the abandoned car shortly after, and were able to track down one of the offenders using the police dog unit.
The man was placed under arrest with the 20-year-old co-accused handing himself in at 2.45am Monday, July 17.
Police are currently investigating the incident and encourage anyone with information to come forward.
A random breath test ended with a police pursuit at 2.44am on Sunday, July 16.
Officers stopped a 24-year-old Kempsey man on Middleton Street, South Kempsey for a random breath test but the young driver ran from the vehicle.
Police attempted to chase the man on foot but were unable to catch him.
The driver however had left his wallet and a female passenger in the car.
Police advised the passenger that they were aware of the man's identity and encouraged the man to hand himself in.
He presented himself to police shortly after where he submitted to the breath test.
He was arrested for being over the limit, his licence was suspended and he was issued a traffic infringement notice for low range concentration of alcohol.
Officers were busy negotiating with a 22-year-old man a West Kempsey roof on Friday, July 14.
Police attended a unit complex on Leith Street, West Kempsey looking for a 22-year-old with outstanding warrants in relation to an alleged assault.
Officers were given permission to enter the building where they discovered the man had entered the manhole in the ceiling and forced his way from the roof cavity to the outside of the roof.
Police cleared the area and negotiated with the man for five hours.
Paramedics were on standby at the scene with Fire and Rescue however no persons were injured.
At 9.30pm the man was talked down from the roof and arrested.
Police are investigating a break-in at Gladstone Tennis Court.
The tennis court was broken into between 9am and 9.08am on Saturday, July 15.
A window was smashed during the incident.
Anyone with information about the break-in is encouraged to come forward.
A man with a "considerable" prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) was arrested by police on Friday, July 14.
Officers received calls of a ute swerving at Clybucca and later stopped the 68-year-old driver at Stuarts Point Road, Yarrahapinni.
The driver was submitted to a random breath test, and was taken to Kempsey police station for a second test.
He was later charged with a high range PCA and will appear in Kempsey Local Court on September 7.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
