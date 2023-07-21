The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

South West Rocks prepares for Sky Stories evening event

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
July 21 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left: Neon art designed by Freeda Roberts and Nancy Pattison will be shown at Sky Stories. Right: Michale Blazek from Neon Sighns Australia prepares armature to hold neon light display. Picture provided/Emily Walker
Left: Neon art designed by Freeda Roberts and Nancy Pattison will be shown at Sky Stories. Right: Michale Blazek from Neon Sighns Australia prepares armature to hold neon light display. Picture provided/Emily Walker

South West Rocks' Brighton Park will be lit up on Saturday night, July 22 with colourful artwork detailing local Indigenous sky stories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.