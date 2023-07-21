South West Rocks' Brighton Park will be lit up on Saturday night, July 22 with colourful artwork detailing local Indigenous sky stories.
Sky Stories (Wiriyun Ngunmarr) is an evening event organised by the South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation in partnership with the Kempsey Shire Council.
The special event is an immersion into Dunghutti culture and stories from the stars.
Locals and visitors will be able to view captivating neon and projection artwork from local Dunghutti artists from Brighton Park through to the South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club.
There will also be kids activities, food stalls and entertainment on the night.
Sky Stories creative director Nancy Pattison said it's a unique event.
"It's the first time we get to share it here on Dunghutti country at South West Rocks," she said.
"[I'm] thankful for the opportunity to do this and especially in this space."
Dunghutti artists Kevin Moran, Ursula Clark-Jacky, Jada Quinlan and Freeda Roberts are just some of the projection artists taking part in the event.
Dhanggati Dhariyn Dancers will be putting on a performance and the Port Macquarie Observatory will be bringing the night sky closer with telescopes.
Local schools have also gotten on board. Students from South West Rocks Public School, Melville High School, Kempsey Adventist School and South Kempsey Public School are also contributing to installations.
Ms Pattison said she would like to see the event continue and grow in the future.
"We're hoping as this event grows we'll be able to include more schools and have more of a budget to be able to run more workshops with the schools to do their own sky stories," she said.
"It's great now that our local council is jumping on board with culture and sharing culture.
"Not just our Dunghutti culture, but our creative culture."
The event is free and has been made possible through a NSW Government grant.
Kempsey Shire Council Mayor Leo Hauville said that the council are supportive of cultural events in the community.
"We put on the Youth Laneway event, the Macleay Muster and it's all come from the same funding from the state government to bring community out and be involved in great activities, fun activities and free activities," he said.
"Anyone in the area should be coming to South West Rocks for Saturday evening's sky show put on by the local Dunghutti people.
"It's almost like a mini Vivid in Sydney."
Children attending on the night are encouraged to wear neon as the event will include blue lights, making colours pop.
Sky Stories will be taking place at Brighton Park, South West Rocks at 6pm on Saturday, July 22.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.