Constructive criticism please, not abuse

After more than three decades of being a journalist, you'd think I'd be used to critics throwing barbs my way.
I chose a profession that was founded on the principle of holding the powerful to account.
It is also my job to identify and tell stories that are both in the public interest, and interesting to the public.
But we can't report what we don't know.
When people contact us to question why we haven't covered something, I always give those who are polite and reasonable a fair hearing and do my best to explain what might have happened.
For instance, I discovered this week that very little had been reported about the achievements of a local sporting club.
Those who brought it to our attention were civil and understanding. I explained that we are in the process of improving our sports coverage and then worked with them to produce several very deserving stories.
On the flip side are those who think they can abuse me and members of my team.
That also happened this week.
We were verbally attacked because we didn't attend an event last weekend.
Yet, we didn't even know it was on.
"You're reporters, it's your job to know," this completely unreasonable person argued in assuming we have a crystal ball in the office.
When they were finished yelling, they then hung up on one of my reporters.
Now, we're pretty good at getting across what happens in this community, and yes, that is our job.
But, our small team covers everything that happens from around Macksville to just south of Laurieton.
If you're relying on the Facebook algorithm to bring your personal post about an event to our attention, you may be disappointed.
Unless you're an emergency service, you'll be competing against hundreds (nay, thousands) of posts from individuals, clubs, businesses and government departments in this area, all using social media to communicate with the public.
It's an algorithmic gamble, not just in trying to catch our attention, but anyone's.
We are not a social media relay service. It is just one source of story ideas among many. Getting out into the community and talking to people is still the best source of all news and information.
The most effective way to communicate with us is directly and the best way to read our stories is on our website - macleayargus.com.au.
If you are eager for your concerns, story, event or achievements to be shared with the increasingly growing readership of the Macleay Argus' just let us know. We love hearing from you.
All our contact details are at the bottom of our website under Contact Us.
Just a tip: being nice goes a long way.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, Macleay Argus
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
