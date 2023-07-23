Kempsey Shire Council is inviting Macleay Valley community members to take part in an innovative approach to disaster preparation.
Disaster Relief Australia, a volunteer non-profit organisation, is teaming up with Allianz Australia and Kempsey Shire Council to present the "Big Map" workshops on Friday, July 28, at the Slim Dusty Centre.
This all-day event will bring together disaster resilience experts and local residents to collectively define the threats posed by floods and fires in the region.
During the event, community members will have the opportunity to see the Macleay Valley in detail on a massive floor map, specially created using advanced mapping technology and drone capabilities.
Together, attendees will identify areas at risk of flood or fire, and explore effective ways to build community resilience and to minimise the impact of natural disasters.
The Big Map exercise is part of Disaster Relief Australia's Project Resilience, which aims to assist vulnerable Australian communities in becoming better equipped to handle disasters.
By participating in this event, residents can play an active role in securing a safer future for the region.
Everyone is invited to join the Big Map session at the Slim Dusty Centre from 9am to 3pm.
The event is free, with morning tea and lunch provided. RSVP at ksc.pub/big-map
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.