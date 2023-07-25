July 25, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Macleay Valley Rangers claim a narrow win over Port Saints while the Kempsey Cannonballs fall short of victory in the top-of-the-table clash in Coffs Harbour.
The Macleay Valley Rangers have claimed a narrow win over the Port Saints at Port Macquarie on Saturday, July 22.
The Rangers kicked their way to 3-2 lead that now sees them sitting pretty in second place on the Zone Premier League ladder.
The Rangers will face the ladder-leaders Port United on Saturday, July 29, in the hopes of cementing their second place position on the ladder.
Meanwhile, the in-form Kempsey Saints defeated Camden Haven 2-1 in Laurieton. The Saints have the bye this weekend.
The Kempsey Cannonballs fell short of victory in the top-of-the-clash against Coffs Harbour Snappers on Saturday, July 22.
The Cannonballs currently enjoy a two point lead over third placed Port Pirates, and it looks increasingly likely that their final round showdown at Crescent Head will decide the second spot and that critical double shot at making the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division grand final.
Kempsey welcome the fast improving Grafton Redmen on Saturday, July 29.
The South West Rocks Marlins are on the verge of securing a fairytale finals berth after clinching their fifth successive victory against Harrington Hurricanes on Saturday, July 22.
The NSW Rugby League mercy rule was applied in the 48th minute of the Hastings League clash, played in South West Rocks, when the Marlins moved 60 points clear.
The victory has also seen the Marlins secure the John Elford Shield for another year.
The Macleay Valley Mustangs have fired a warning shot to the entire Group 3 Rugby League teams after a blistering upset over the Port City Breakers.
The Mustangs narrowly defeated last years premiers 26-24 at Port Macquarie on Sunday, July 23, to haul themselves to third place on the Group 3 Rugby League ladder with four rounds to go.
The Mustangs will have a tough battle this Sunday, July 30, as they face sixth placed Wingham Tigers who are looking to force themselves back into the top five.
