Mustangs upset Port City, Marlins dominate Hurricanes: Weekend footy wrap | July 22-23

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
July 25 2023 - 11:00am
The Macleay Valley Rangers claimed a narrow win over the Port Saints at Port Macquarie on Saturday, July 22. Picture by Emily Walker
July 25, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Macleay Valley Rangers claim a narrow win over Port Saints while the Kempsey Cannonballs fall short of victory in the top-of-the-table clash in Coffs Harbour.

