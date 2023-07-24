For over 40 years, Grant 'John' Cadoret has been living the life of a swagman, travelling up and down eastern Australia.
The western Victoria man decided to quit his office job and leave his shared flat in his early twenties to hitchhike for three months.
"Sitting at a desk wasn't really my job," he said.
"It was just money for four years and I got fed up with just sitting.
"The big thing back then was doing a hitch around Australia."
The three month journey evolved into a way of life for Mr Cadoret who took up the life of a swagman.
He doesn't accept rides anymore, and now travels solely by foot with all his belongings carried on his back.
When Mr Cadoret first started in the late 1970s, he wasn't the only traveller on the road.
"Back in the day, I used to go through town and there would always be one [hitchhiker] outside of town," he said.
"But I don't know when I saw the last one...I don't even see any hitchhikers these days."
Technology is another change Mr Cadoret has experienced in his journeys.
Despite not owning a phone or social media account, the swagman has garnered a large online following with a Facebook group 'The Highwayman, Grant Johns' Helping Hands' tracking his journey.
The group's members also provide Mr Cadoret with food, water and his favourite drink, a can of Coke.
"Everyone's always looking out for me these days with that Facebook thing following me," he said.
But even with the Facebook group tracking him, it's not always easy to find the traveller.
For the past few weeks Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker has been trying to spot Mr Cadoret on his travels.
It was only by chance that she spotted him walking down Macleay Valley Way, just past Plummers Lane, Clybucca.
"When [people] come looking for me, they can't find me," Mr Cadoret said.
"And then when they're not looking, there I am."
Over the past few weeks, plenty of people from Wauchope to Macksville have assisted Mr Cadoret during his time in the Mid North Coast.
When asked what people should do if they spot him this week on the road, Mr Cadoret's reply was quick.
"Just toot," he said.
"I'm pretty loaded at the moment- I'm loaded up with tucker and drinks."
The seasoned traveller mostly sticks to NSW and western Victoria, with Mr Cadoret planning on heading to Grafton before walking inland.
He only occasionally crosses into Queensland but doesn't like travelling too far north.
"The further north you go, everything wants to eat you," he said .
"Even the snakes don't run away, they come at you or so they tell me."
Snakes aren't a concern for Mr Cadoret generally who often sees them in his travels sun-baking where he walks.
He said he's gotten good at back pedalling for the reptiles and hasn't had a problem with them.
Even COVID-19 restrictions didn't get in the way of Mr Cadoret's travels.
"I just kept moving," she said
"As long as I kept moving, [officials] weren't worried."
Aside from spending a few weeks with his brother in Victoria at the end of last year, Mr Cadoret has been keeping up his travels on foot.
The 68-year-old traveller now often takes breaks carrying his heavy load in between his walks
But when asked how long he plans to stay a swagman, Mr Cadoret's answer was simple
"For as long as I can."
