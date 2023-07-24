The Macleay Argus
Swagman Grant 'John' Cadoret passes through Macleay in journey north

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 24 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 4:00pm
Grant 'John' Cadoret has been living the life of a swagman for over 40 years. Picture by Emily Walker
Grant 'John' Cadoret has been living the life of a swagman for over 40 years. Picture by Emily Walker

For over 40 years, Grant 'John' Cadoret has been living the life of a swagman, travelling up and down eastern Australia.

