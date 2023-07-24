The South West Rocks Marlins are on the verge of securing a fairytale finals berth after a dominant performance against the Harrington Hurricanes on Saturday, July 22.
The NSW Rugby League mercy rule was applied in the 48th minute of the Hastings League clash, played in South West Rocks, when the Marlins moved 60 points clear.
Owen Blair and Josef Barber both crossed for three tries, while Michael McPhillips, Ray Chapman, Rhys Owens, Byren Stanton Kelly and Graham Roberts scored one try each. Blair kicked eight goals to take the final score to 60-nil.
The victory has also seen the Marlins secure the John Elford Shield for another year.
Marlins coach Paul Owens said he was happy with the team's performance on the weekend.
"It was a good game, and I'm happy that we're improving every week," he said. "We're flying under the radar at the moment and that's keeping us grounded."
The Marlins are locked in a battle with the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays for the last spot in the finals.
Owens said the team's focus is on securing a finals berth as they gear up to take on the ladder-leaders, Kendall Blues, in the final round of the regular season.
"If we win this game, we're in the finals - it's pretty simple," he said. "If we lose, things could still go our way, but our goal is to win."
After a rocky start to the season, the Marlins have built up steam as the finals battle heats up, claiming four straight wins and drawing 40-all in their clash against the Tigers.
Owens said the team's confidence has been the key to their recent success.
"The younger players have a bit more experience under their belt and are playing with more confidence now.
"We lost a lot of close games in the first half of the season and instead of kicking stones, the team kept working on their game and built up a better playing style."
Marlins president Geoff Ball has also credited Josef Barber for their in-form playing style.
"The difference is that we have more direction on the field with Josef Barber coming back into the side," he said. "He's given the team a lot more confidence out on the field.
"Our confidence has improved with every win we've gotten as well."
Ball said he hopes the team's disappointing first half of the season won't cost them a spot in the finals.
"It's good to see it all coming together at the right time of the year, we just hope it's not too late," he said.
"We have had a really good second half of the season, but losing those games at the start of the season has cost us dearly."
Ball said the club is looking forward to the last game of the regular season as they gear up to take on the Kendall Blues.
"It's going to be a ripper of a game, and it's in the boys' hands if they want to make finals," he said. "They're quite capable of beating Kendall, they just have to turn up with the right attitude."
