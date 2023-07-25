The development application for a grant-funded adventure park at the Kempsey Airport has been approved.
The Northern Region Planning Panel announced the approval of the application for the Macleay Valley Recreation Adventure Park on Monday, July 24.
The park is expected to provide tourists and residents with a rock climbing and sky diving centre, BMX pump track, canopy swoop pond, accommodation and more.
The decision has drawn criticism from the Save Kempsey Airport Action Group Inc. (SKAAG), which said it is "disappointed".
"We will now focus on lobbying council to reject this proposed development due to insufficient grant funding and the risk that the shortfall will be made up by injecting ratepayers' money," SKAAG President Adam Ulrick said in a written statement.
Kempsey Shire Council (KSC) General Manager Craig Milburn said he was very pleased that a key step in the delivery of this project had been taken.
"Council is now waiting to hear from the state government on our application for additional funding," he said
"This is needed to address the cost increases faced by this project like so many other projects across the Shire and across the country.
"Once we hear the outcome of that application, we will make a decision on what will be delivered be it with the existing funding or the increased amount."
The Adventure Park has been a point of discussion for the community for a number of years, with Kempsey Shire councillors voting in favour of the park in October 2021.
Earlier this year, the park's plans for construction were on display as part of the Kempsey Airport Master Plan which was on public exhibition until May 19.
The Northern Region Planning Panel considered written submissions made during the public exhibition with issues of concern from the community including traffic impacts, adequacy of the Acoustic Assessment and Flood Impact Assessment, feasibility of the project and whether KSC should be carrying out such a project.
The panel agreed that the principal issues associated with the development are flooding and evacuation, on-site accommodation, noise, and traffic.
Additional matters also included scale and form of the main building in a predominantly rural setting, glare and reflectivity, hours of operation, compatibility with existing airport activities and movements, and water quality of the swoop pond.
The panel ultimately unanimously determined to approved the development application pursuant to section 4.16 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, however subjected the application to a number of recommended conditions including:
In the panel's Determination and Statement of Reasons, they considered that the concerns raised by the community have been adequately addressed in the Assessment Report and through the conditions imposed on the approval.
Information on the application including the DA Assessment report, draft conditions and architectural plans can be viewed on the NSW Government's Department of Planning website.
The project will now move forward with designs and seek correct approvals to begin construction.
