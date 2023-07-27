Talented Crescent Head runner Wilton Townsend has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for July.
Wilton is a dedicated long distance runner undertaking 40km every week off his own back, which includes training with St Paul's College year 12 student Keelan Brien twice a week as well as 5km park runs nearly every Saturday.
On June 13 he came first at the State CCC (Catholic) cross country championships in Sydney. He then went on to compete in the All Schools cross country champs last week where he placed 15th.
He came second at the Athletics NSW Cross Country Championships in Nowra on June 17, which qualified him for the National Cross Country Championship, to be held on August 26.
Wilton said he's excited to compete in the championship.
"I'm a bit nervous but very excited and ready to go," he said.
In the 22/23 cricket season Wilton, who is a bowler, was selected for the Mid North Coast summer and now winter academy, as well as the Macleay Valley under-15 rep team.
He is also part of the school's cattle team attending a number of local shows where he placed second for his age group in oral judging at the Kempsey Show this year.
Wilton said he was grateful to be selected as the Sportsperson of the Month for July.
"I'm very grateful for the award and I wouldn't have been able to make it as far as I did this year if it wasn't for Keelan Brien," he said. "He's helped me train harder and really pushed me this year.
"I'm also grateful to mum and dad for taking me to the track events as well as my biggest supporter and little sister."
To nominate a local athlete for the next Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in August 2023 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
