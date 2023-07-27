Punters can expect to see more races taking place in Kempsey over the coming months as renovations continue at the Port Macquarie Racecourse.
Kempsey Race Club as well as clubs in Taree and Tuncurry will be taking on race meetings originally planned for Port Macquarie as works are expected to continue until April 2024.
"We told them any meetings that are available, we'll take them," Kempsey Race Club secretary John Graham said.
A meeting previously intended for Port Macquarie will be taking place this week at Kempsey Racecourse with six races scheduled for Saturday, July 29.
The now Kempsey meeting is expected to be attended by Macleay locals and visitors travelling from across the Mid North Coast to compete.
Staff have been busy preparing the meeting with the track freshly mowed.
But Kempsey Race Club member Eddie Yabsley said that this upkeep is an ongoing commitment from the club,
"We maintain [the track] all the time," he said.
"It's just like any other sporting field- you've just got to maintain it."
This weekend's meeting will also mark the first time that "The Hungry Puku Catering Company" will be serving at the Kempsey canteen after "Feed Ur Face" decided to move on from the venue earlier this month.
Several other races are scheduled for the rest of this year at the Kempsey Race Club as a result of the Port Macquarie renovations.
But theses smaller races act as the perfect lead up to the Kempsey Race Club's main event in November - the beloved Kempsey Cup.
"There's a lot of racing between now and the Kempsey Cup," Mr Graham said.
"Kempsey Cup is by far the biggest day."
"It has great support from local people... you get a couple thousand people here and the whole place will be packed with marquees."
This weekend's Kempsey meeting will be significantly smaller but is sure to be a success.
"Good weather should get a reasonable crowd," Mr Graham said.
"[But] it's fairly short notice."
The club only put the notice of the new races earlier this month with this Saturday's event occurring at the same time as other local sports.
More information about the upcoming Kempsey race meet can be found at the Racing NSW website.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.