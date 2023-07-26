A 26-year-old man is facing domestic violence and weapons-related charges following the alleged theft of guns from three Mid North Coast properties.
The man was arrested in Bowraville and taken to Kempsey Police Station to be charged on Tuesday, July 25.
The charges relate to the alleged theft of three firearms from homes in Coffs Harbour, Sapphire Beach and Taree.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District initially attended a property on Rodeo Drive in Bowraville to arrest the man for alleged domestic violence-related offences.
Police located a firearm inside the home and declared a crime scene.
After obtaining a crime scene warrant, officers searched the property, discovering three firearms and ammunition.
Police allege the firearms had been stolen from three separate break and enter incidents during 2020 and 2021.
During a further search of the property, officers allegedly located methylamphetamine, cannabis plants and cannabis leaf.
After being taken to Kempsey Police Station, the man was charged with 10 offences, including:
The man was also charged with eight domestic-violence related offences.
He was refused bail and appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court the following day, Wednesday July 26.
