The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Police

Kempsey Police charge man over alleged domestic violence and gun theft

By Sue Stephenson
Updated July 27 2023 - 12:14am, first published July 26 2023 - 11:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 26-year-old was taken to Kempsey Police Station and charged. File picture
The 26-year-old was taken to Kempsey Police Station and charged. File picture

A 26-year-old man is facing domestic violence and weapons-related charges following the alleged theft of guns from three Mid North Coast properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.