After a few solid weeks of fantastic weather, the past weekend of wind and swell felt well overdue.
Looking at the forecast for this weekend, the prediction is for light south-west winds with a southerly swell between one to two metres. There should be plenty of opportunities to head out for a fish.
Hopefully the stable weather pattern continues through the last month of winter as there are plenty of great angling options available throughout the Mid North Coast.
In the Macleay region, the river is still producing great sized bream off the local wharfs and rock structures as well as the odd flathead.
Offshore anglers who have fished the deeper reefs off South West Rocks have managed some great sized snapper, pearl perch and kingfish.
In the Hastings River area, luderick numbers remain consistent with the breakwalls and Settlement Point worth a look.
On the bream front, the Coal Wall and Limeburner's Creek have held some solid fish after dark, with those fishing further upstream also reporting pleasing results.
Lightly weighted mullet strips and gut have been particularly effective.
During the day, soft vibes have been the lure profile of choice.
Flathead numbers and quality remain quite good for this time of year, with both baits and lures proving successful. On the mulloway front, those fishing lures have been enjoying consistent results on school sized fish. The North Breakwall and Coal Wall area are also worth a look for bigger fish after dark on either large plastics or live mullet.
Offshore, some solid kingfish have been taken from around Trag Rock off Point Plomer, with live slimies achieving the better results.
A few mulloway and pearl perch have also been caught from that general vicinity.
Closer in, our winter snapper season is in full swing, with some terrific reds taken on both plastics and baits.
Wider out, I am hearing of increasing numbers of leather jackets, for your targeting or avoidance depending upon your perspective.
On the Camden Haven beaches, anglers have seen some terrific tailor catches, with many fish above two kilos.
Lake Cathie to North Haven beaches are all producing good fish late afternoons and after dusk.
Along with the tailor, anglers are hooking the odd salmon, along with a few school mulloway.
Off the rocks, drummer numbers remain reasonable. Best reports over recent times have come from around Diamond Head and further south.
I would like to remind all anglers to always keep safety in the back of your mind before and while fishing.
If you are heading out to fish off the rocks always make sure you are wearing the right safety gear. Wearing the right gear can stop you from slipping into the water and can save your life.
Make sure you wear a life jacket, check the weather conditions and tides before you leave home.
