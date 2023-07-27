Tracey Ruthven knows what it's like to run a business with the rising cost of living pressures.
She and her husband Todd Ruthven opened their business "The Hungry Puku Catering Company" in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
The "Hungry Puku" (meaning stomach in Maori) first found life in the canteen of Frederickton Primary School where it operated as a takeaway with delivered, ready-made meals.
Now the business has found a new home on Macleay Street, Frederickton.
The same place Mrs Ruthven's daughter used to get her nails done now sells coffee, cakes and lunch meals.
Takeaways will now be prepared in what used to be the local newsagency.
"We are totally transforming it," Mrs Ruthven said.
"We started with turning the salon into a coffee shop and then we're opening a takeaway in about four weeks time next door.
"Later down the track we will do more inside the main shop as well."
The Ruthvens were adamant about buying a new home for their business so they could put their own stamp on it.
"We do get the odd person who comes and talks about the newsagency and how it used to be," she said
"I think it's good. It's nice hearing their stories."
The local community has been a key component for "The Hungry Puku" and have shown their support.
"They're just really nice people and happy to see something happening here," Mrs Ruthven said.
"I think the feedback we get from the public is they are all hanging for the takeaway to open."
This winter, however, has cast some gloom on the business despite the new location.
Fewer customers have been coming in store and with renovations still continuing, the takeaway area of the business hasn't started up again.
"I won't lie. It really has been tough over winter," Mrs Ruthven said.
"Obviously in winter it has gotten a bit quieter so that's where we bought the prepared meals back in and thought outside of the square a bit."
Listening to customer feedback and taking on new opportunities has been how "The Hungry Puku" has continued to survive even during a time when cost of living pressures are hitting many businesses hard.
"I guess we take all the opportunities we can," Mr Ruthven said.
"Just looking where there is a gap in the market and where we can fit in."
The business also does catering for functions such as weddings and birthdays and will be taking over from "feed Ur Face" to run the canteen at the Kempsey Racecourse.
With the weather warming, more opportunities are expected to come the businesses way but the Ruthven's aren't too nervous with over 30 years of experience in hospitality.
"Nothing really daunts us that much,"Mrs Ruthven said.
"I think the scariest part of it is actually going to be staffing."
As a business owner who has survived a pandemic and is pushing through a cost of living crisis, Mrs Ruthven's advice for other businesses was simple.
"Don't kid yourself; it's hard work," Mrs Ruthven said
"Things don't always work but you learn from that too- it's not a bad thing.
"I think if you're passionate enough you can believe and really back yourself."
