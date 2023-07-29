The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kempsey's Sam Fowler off to Thailand for World Dragon Boat Championships

By Newsroom
Updated July 30 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey local Sam Fowler heading off to Pattaya, Thailand, to compete in the 16th World Dragon Boat Championships. Pictures supplied
Kempsey local Sam Fowler heading off to Pattaya, Thailand, to compete in the 16th World Dragon Boat Championships. Pictures supplied

Local dragon boat star Sam Fowler is preparing to head off to Pattaya, Thailand, this week to compete in the 16th World Dragon Boat Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.