Off-duty officer stops robbery; Kempsey police wrap | July 27

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:30pm, first published 12:30pm
An off-duty officer stopped an armed robbery at a hotel this week | July 27
An off-duty officer stopped an armed robbery at a hotel this week | July 27

This week has kept Kempsey police busy with attempted armed robberies, stolen vehicles and forced entries.

