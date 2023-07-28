This week has kept Kempsey police busy with attempted armed robberies, stolen vehicles and forced entries.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss the incidents keeping officers busy in the week ending July 27
An off duty police officer and a patron at the Bellbrook Hotel put an end to an attempted armed robbery on Friday, July 21.
A 37-year-old man armed with a syringe entered the kitchen area of the Bellbrook Hotel and threatened staff to handover money at around 7.10pm on the Friday night.
After staff told him there was no money there, he moved to the front bar where he threatened staff again, grabbed a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon and swung it around.
An off-duty officer and hotel patron were able to grab the man and bring him down before any persons could be injured.
Police officers later arrived and took the man to Kempsey Police Station.
He was refused bail by Kempsey Local Court on Saturday, July 22 and will appear in court again on September 20.
Police have found a number of stolen vehicles and items at a Collombatti property around 3pm on Friday, July 21.
Officers attended a property at Spooners Avenue, Collombatti where they found a group of people squatting in a shed.
Police also found stolen motor vehicles and stolen property at the site.
Two cars, a trailer and a chainsaw were some of the items seized from the property.
A 24-year-old man who was at the property was arrested on three outstanding warrants relating to disqualified driving and driving a stolen motor vehicle.
An 18-year-old woman and another 24-year-old man were issued with court attendance notices for trespassing.
Police are still making inquiries for the stolen items and expect further charges to be made.
Officers are investigating an intrusion at a home on Smith Street around 11.30pm Tuesday, July 25.
The 65-year-old male occupant of the house came out of his bathroom when he saw a man in his hallway armed with a golf club.
The intruder told the occupant not to come near him before jumping out of a window.
Police are still searching for the man who left the golf club behind.
The home has been examined as a crime scene and police are conducting further inquiries.
Police were required to deal with a large crowd of people on Elbow Street, West Kempsey around midnight on Friday, July 21.
Police were required to move on the large crowd after they had exited a nearby licenced premise.
A 35-year-old Kempsey man was arrested and issued with an infringement notice in relation to offensive conduct.
Officers are still making inquiries relating to the incident and further police action may take place.
Inspector Nicholls said it was reminder that there is zero tolerance for people who misbehave on licenced premises.
Officers are investigating the theft of a car at the South West Rocks Surf Club.
A silver, 2009 model Audi Q7 station wagon was stolen from the car park at the South West Rocks Surf Club between 9.30am and 11am on Saturday, July 22.
The car had been in the car park closest the the Horseshoe Bay Caravan Park.
Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact police.
Police are asking for people to come forward with information regarding an attempted car theft that occurred on Short Street, West Kempsey around 12.10am on Monday, July 24.
A man was seen attempting to break into and steal a car on the street but was unsuccessful.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Officers are investigating an break-in at a West Kempsey home between 9am on Friday, July 21 and 9am Sunday on July 23.
An unidentified person forced entry to a home on Dangar Street, West Kempsey while the occupant was away.
It is unclear what items was taken from the home.
Anyone with further information should contact police.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
