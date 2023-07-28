The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Mid North Coast man charged with domestic violence after 64yo injured

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:24pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services attended a property at Nursery Road, North Macksville after receiving reports that a man had been injured. Picture file
Emergency services attended a property at Nursery Road, North Macksville after receiving reports that a man had been injured. Picture file

A man has been arrested on alleged domestic violence charges after police attended to a man suffering from serious injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.