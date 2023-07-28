A man has been arrested on alleged domestic violence charges after police attended to a man suffering from serious injuries.
Emergency services attended a property on Nursery Road, North Macksville after receiving reports that a man had been injured after 5pm on Thursday, July 27.
Mid North Coast police officers and NSW Ambulance paramedics found a 64-year-old man with significant head injuries.
Police were told that the alleged victim was injured after being involved in an altercation with a man known to him.
He was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
A short time later, police attended Macksville Hospital and arrested a 63-year-old Woolgoolga man.
The man was taken to Macksville Police Station where he allegedly assaulted a police officer.
The 63-year-old was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to person with intent (Domestic Violence), and assaulting a police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm.
He was refused bail and is expected to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Friday, July 28.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.