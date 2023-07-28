A Macleay Valley local has made history at the Crescent Head Country Club golf course with his hole in one.
The notorious 5th hole on the golf course has never had a hole in one until Jim Bozinovski teed up on Thursday, July 27.
The Crescent Head man was playing in the Aristocrat Ambrose golf day with three of his friends when he took the shot at the 5th hole.
The history making shot was also Mr Bozinovski's first hole in one after over 12 years of golfing.
"I've been striving for a few years to get one," he said.
"To get it on that hole there on probably the hardest hole on the course- it's amazing."
The hole has a long par three with an elevated green sloping away from the front which leaves players blind to the hole and has made it one of the hardest holes on the course.
Crescent Head Country Club secretary Colan Ryan said that club records indicate that nobody had previously scored a hole in one on the 5th hole.
"A hole in one is significant at any time," Mr Ryan said.
"But to put this in perspective, in the history of our beautiful golf course, and for all the years and hundreds of thousands of people who have played the course, this is the first time a hole in one has ever been scored."
For his achievement Mr Bozinovski received a bag of goodies supplied by the golf day's sponsors.
"Jim is in a unique class of his own," Mr Ryan said.
"He is a true legend of Crescent Head Golf Course."
Mr Bozinovski said it was nice to receive the bag but it was just a bonus for him.
"The prize is getting the hole in one to tell you the truth," he said.
"That meant more than anything to know that I've got a hole in one."
Mr Bozinovski and his team didn't win the golf day but did celebrate afterwards.
"I don't drink but the guys I play with do so they celebrated it for me," he said.
The history making golfer will be back on the green on Saturday (July 29) but is keeping his expectations low.
"I don't think I'll get a hole in one again," he said.
"But if I do, it would be a bonus."
