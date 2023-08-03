The Macleay Argus
Further funding secured to Kempsey Saleyards upgrades

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated August 5 2023 - 1:17am, first published August 4 2023 - 4:00am
Kempsey Shire Council has secured further funding for the planned upgrades at the Kempsey Regional Saleyards. Picture by Emily Walker
Kempsey Shire Council has secured further funding for the planned upgrades at the Kempsey Regional Saleyards. Picture by Emily Walker

Further funds have been directed towards upgrading the Kempsey Regional Saleyards with works expected to be completed in 2025.

