Further funds have been directed towards upgrading the Kempsey Regional Saleyards with works expected to be completed in 2025.
Kempsey Shire Council announced that they have successfully secured an additional $3,090,094 for the upgrade from the Australian and NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
Council had previously secured $6,331,001 under the Recovery Fund in July 2021 to fund the Kempsey Saleyards' upgrades, however unexpectedly high inflation levels pushed costs above the original budget.
Kempsey Shire Council Group Manager of Commercial Business Peter Allen said that gaining the extra funding shall provide assurance that the full scope of the project can be delivered as originally planned.
"This is great news for our agricultural industry and community as we can continue our goal in ensuring the saleyards is a competitive regional saleyard on the Mid North Coast," said Mr Allen.
"Like most infrastructure projects, rising costs due to inflation, supply chain issues and labour shortages have impacted this infrastructure project.
Without the additional funding, we would have been forced to make some difficult decisions to meet our original budget and some elements, such as the refurbished public areas, amenities and the new grandstand, may have been cut or deferred from this project."
The funding has been welcomed by Kempsey Stock and Land (KSL) who manage and lease the saleyards from Council.
"We've been talking about the project for a fair while," KSL Director Ian Argue said .
"The benefit will be that with this extra money that they've got, they'll be able to go on and make the facility flow a lot better."
The works include a much needed upgrade of the office space as well as the installation of a yard roof, amentities, landscaping, seating, paving, and yard modification to improve animal welfare.
Mr Argue said that the improvements would help reduce the weight loss of the cattle that come through the saleyards.
"Their weight loss will be a lot less than what it is now because their comfort level is going to be a lot higher," he said.
"And that will mean more money in the producer's pocket."
The upgrades are planned to elevate the Saleyards to become a regionally significant, modern facility for cattle producers in the area.
"To put the roof over, to bring the soft floor and to bring the other changes into the saleyards- it's going to set it up for a long time into the future," Mr Argue said.
"I think it's a great thing for the producers in the valley and it's a great thing for Kempsey."
The development application is currently being assessed by the Northern Regional Planning Panel.
The upgrades are expected to be completed in 2025.
