Kempsey students create lasting message of reconciliation for new garden

By Contributed
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:26am, first published July 30 2023 - 8:07pm
Rocks painted by students were cemented into the new pathway. Picture supplied
Students and staff of Kempsey Adventist School (KAS) have unveiled a symbolic outdoor area as part of their NAIDOC Week celebrations.

