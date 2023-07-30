Students and staff of Kempsey Adventist School (KAS) have unveiled a symbolic outdoor area as part of their NAIDOC Week celebrations.
The KAS Reconciliation Path and Garden is a purposeful space surrounded by native plants, which pays respects to Aboriginal and Indigenous culture.
It will provide an opportunity for students to learn about fostering reconciliation and the healing journey.
Each student from pre-Kindy to Year 12 was given the opportunity to paint and design a stone relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.
These were concreted into the new space to make up the "Reconciliation Path, with its unveiling one of several activities held after students returned from holidays on July 24.
Principal Jodie McDonald said the new space is extremely meaningful to the school and the local Dunghutti community.
"The purpose of this path was to create a space... that allows our students and staff to connect with nature and country," she said.
Students in Year 6 have been leading tours of the area for the school community,
Year 6 student Daisy Kunz said the project had created a space of connection and community and that being involved and learning more about Dunghutti culture was "amazing".
Mrs McDonald said she looked forward to the area being a platform to help strengthen students' cultural identity and pride.
She also thanked Uncle Leo Wright, Rachel Rex and Adrian McManus for their involvement.
The new space was partially funded by The Waratah Project, a program KAS is involved in that is aimed at improving outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students while also strengthening relationships with families and communities.
