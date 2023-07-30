The Macleay Argus
In Depth

Actor Rachel Ward packed Kempsey cinema for Q&A panel and doco screening

By Megan Doherty and Sue Stephenson
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:31pm, first published 9:00am
Rachel Ward on her farm in the Nambucca Valley. Picture supplied
Actor turned regenerative farmer Rachel Ward has drawn sell-out crowds to her weekend Q&A blitz of Majestic Cinemas in Kempsey, Port Macquarie and Nambucca.

