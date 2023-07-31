The Macleay Argus
Education

Celebrating 175 years since Kempsey became the birthplace of public education

Emily Walker
August 1 2023 - 4:00am
Kempsey East Public School captains Perry Kennedy and Stella Hudson celebrate 175 years of public education with Principal Penny Chow and Educational Leadership Macleay Valley Network director Emma Jeffery. Picture by Emily Walker
Education Week is off to flying start with schools across the Macleay Valley and New South Wales celebrating with special assemblies and school events.

