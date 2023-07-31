Education Week is off to flying start with schools across the Macleay Valley and New South Wales celebrating with special assemblies and school events.
Kempsey East Public School was one of the many schools in the Valley celebrating with a special assembly showcasing drumming, choir songs and dance performances on Monday (July 31)
The special assembly was followed with open classrooms where students could show their families what they had been learning at school.
Principal Penny Chow said it was vital for the Macleay to have all the different public school.
"We all bring something different to the Macleay and come together," she said.
This year's Education Week is particularly significant marking 175 years of public education.
"It's an exciting week," Ms Chow said.
"We've got... a lot of Macleay public school events coming this week."
"There's lots planned to celebrate because it is a significant milestone."
School will conduct their own celebrations but will be coming together this week with the Macleay Public Schools Music Festival (Tuesday, August 1) and the Macleay Public Schools Athletics Carnival (Wednesday, August 2).
Kempsey is the birthplace of public education with the establishment of the Kempsey National School in 1848, September, 23
Before that time, schools had only been operated by religious denominations and charities.
But with the establishment of the Board of National Education by Governor Charles FitzRoy in 1848, government schools began to be created with the first being in Kempsey.
The Kempsey National School eventually closed in 1850 but other schools kept growing with Kempsey West Public School opening in 1860.
Today, there are 15 public schools in Kempsey and surrounding areas.
Educational Leadership Macleay Valley Network director Emma Jeffery said it was an honour for the schools, students, staff and communities to celebrate this historic milestone.
"I think it's for students to feel pride in their achievement and celebrate that with famileis becuase education is a journey," she said.
Ms Jeffery also commended the staff in the Macleay for their work including the principals within the Macleay Valley Network.
"Education, no matter what, is where we create all other professions," Ms Jeffery said.
"What our teachers deliver for our student enriches and empowers their lives.
"Its fabulous and to do it on beautiful Dunghutti land here in the Macleay Valley is a privilege and an honour."
