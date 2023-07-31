Kempsey Cannonballs took a significant step to claiming the second spot on the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division ladder with a bruising 26-12 win over Grafton in a error-riddled game at Kempsey.
The Cannonballs recorded four tries while reducing Grafton's best attacking efforts to just two.
Kempsey Cannonballs coach Jared Fuller said he was proud of the team's defensive efforts during the game.
"Our effort in defence was fantastic," he said. "They had the football a lot of the time in the first half, and I thought we were really gutsy in our defence in the first half.
Fuller said individual brilliance from Misimoa Tavete and Scottie Dunbar was a highlight on the weekend.
"Tavete played 80 minutes and just kept going all game," he said. "Scottie Dunbar also made his return to first grade on the weekend.
"He was really good and extremely industrious for us in the forward pack. He got through a mountain of work and had a blinder."
Fuller said there was room to improve in their attack after watching the game against Grafton.
"I didn't think we were as good with the ball as we had been in previous games," he said. "We have been clunky at times and didn't get into our attacking structure the way we have been.
"That led to a few cheap turnovers, we pushed a few silly passes, and we gave away some cheap penalties and field position at different times. Those are things that we are really going to have to tidy up."
The Cannonballs are bouncing off a loss to Coffs Harbour, but Fuller said he's not dwelling on the game against the minor premiers.
"It was what it was," he said. "Our discipline let us down in the second half... there's some little things that we just need to eradicate from our game."
There is one match remaining before the start of the semi-finals. The Cannonballs enjoy a two point lead over third placed Port Pirates.
If the Cannonballs beat the Pirates at Kempsey on August 5, they'll secure the second spot on the ladder ahead of finals.
Fuller said the clash could be season defining for the team.
"We're expecting a really good game of footy, it's almost like the finals have come a week early because that second position is on the line," he said.
Fuller said the team will be fine tuning their playing style this week as they gear up to take on the Pirates at home.
"We've been really happy over the last four to six weeks over the way our attacking shape has developed, and we've got a pretty clear plan in the terms of the way we attack.
"We're certainly not looking at making massive changes at this point of the season. For us, it's just about trying to sharpen up around a few areas... our discipline continues to be one of those areas."
