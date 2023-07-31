UP to eight police cars sped to the Wingham Sporting Complex when a fight erupted among spectators after the Wingham/Macleay Mustangs Group Three Rugby League game on Sunday.
No arrests were made at the ground, with police clearing the area. It is understood investigations are on-going.
The incident occurred after the fulltime siren had sounded and it is believed female spectators were involved. Macleay Valley won the first grade match 28-22 after trailing 22-12 at one point in the second half.
Two players, Macleay Valley captain-coach Anthony Cowan and Wingham second rower Joel Kleindienst were sent off by referee Landon Blissett early in the second half.
Players were making their way to the dressing sheds when the fight started. While a number headed towards the melee, none became involved.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
