Crowd fight erupts in Wingham vs Mustangs Group 3 clash; police called

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:33pm, first published 11:13am
Macleay Valley Mustangs played Wingham Tigers at Wingham on Sunday, July 30.
UP to eight police cars sped to the Wingham Sporting Complex when a fight erupted among spectators after the Wingham/Macleay Mustangs Group Three Rugby League game on Sunday.

