The Macleay Argus
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Marlins slip out of finals, United defeat Rangers: Weekend footy wrap | July 29-30

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 1 2023 - 4:59pm, first published July 31 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

August 1, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; The South West Rocks Marlins' Hastings League season comes to an end, while the Rangers succumb to a 3-1 loss to Port United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.