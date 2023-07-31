August 1, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; The South West Rocks Marlins' Hastings League season comes to an end, while the Rangers succumb to a 3-1 loss to Port United.
The South West Rocks Marlins have slipped out of finals contention after a gallant defeat to the minor premiers, Kendall Blues, in the last regular round of the Hastings League on Saturday (July 29).
The in-form Marlins travelled to Kendall in a last-bid attempt to make the finals, but it wasn't to be with the Blues taking them game 34-22 after drawing 14-14 at halftime.
Marlins president Geoff Ball said he was proud of the team's effort as they pushed the ladder-leaders until the final whistle.
"The boys were right into the game until probably the 65th minute when Kendall scored... that seemed to take the swing to Kendall," he said.
Ball said it was bittersweet for the Marlins to be wrapping up the season, which coincides with their 10-year anniversary as a club, as they now look to preparing for the 2024 season.
"We're not really disappointed to be finishing the season early because the boys showed grit and determination in the second half of the season, and it shows that they could take on any team when they click on the day," he said.
"It was a disappointing first half of the season, but they got it together in the second half and that's what we will be focusing on.
"It's been our ten year anniversary for the Marlins. We would like to thank our supporters and sponsors and everyone involved in the Marlins this year. Lets hope for another ten years and make the club bigger and better.
"Hopefully, we can give the competition a shake next year as well."
The Macleay Valley Rangers suffered a 3-1 defeat to Port United in Kempsey on Saturday.
The Rangers currently hold the second spot on the Zone Premier League ladder and are under threat from a fast-improving Port Saints side.
The Rangers will take on fourth place Kempsey Saints on August 6 in a local derby. The Kempsey Saints had the bye this week.
Macleay Valley Mustangs scored 16 points in the final 13 minutes of the game to snatch a 28-22 win over Wingham in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Wingham.
Hooker Timothy Bull was outstanding for the Mustangs while five-eighth Jack Walsh-McKiernan was another standout.
Mustangs coach Ant Cowan said the team, who are sitting third on the ladder, will target a top two finish in the last three rounds of the season-proper.
"All we have to do is keep winning,'' he said.
"If we do that it gives us a chance to finish second. That's all we can do, we're only two points behind the (Port City) Breakers.''
Kempsey Cannonballs took a significant step to claiming the second spot on the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division ladder with a bruising 26-12 win over Grafton in a error-riddled game at Kempsey.
The Cannonballs recorded four tries while reducing Grafton's best attacking efforts to just two.
There is one match remaining before the start of the semi-finals. The Cannonballs enjoy a two point lead over third placed Port Pirates.
If the Cannonballs beat the Pirates at Kempsey on August 5, they'll secure the second spot on the ladder ahead of finals.
