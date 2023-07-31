MACLEAY Valley scored 16 points in the final 13 minutes of the game to snatch a 28-22 win over Wingham in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Wingham.
The Tigers looked set to grab an important victory when they led 22-12 with 17 minutes left. However, not for the first time this season Wingham forfeited a handy lead late in the second stanza. Wingham remains in sixth spot, one shy of fifth placed Taree City.
Two players, Macleay Valley captain-coach and halfback Anthony Cowan and Wingham back rower Joel Kleindienst were sent from the field early in the second half by referee Landon Blissett. This sparked some heated scenes in the crowd as the pair separately made their way to the sheds and this boiled over in the crowd at fulltime.
It was a game of momentum shifts. The Mustangs dominated the opening 20 minutes and raced to a 12-0 lead through tries to winger Dean Jones and fullback Tirrell Dungay. Cowan and Jones landed conversions.
The Tigers then started to get some possession and centre Matt Bridge managed to get outside the defence to post the home side's first try. This was unconverted but the Tigers were on the board again with a try to fullback JJ Gibson after a move instigated by Kyran Bubb. Kurt Fowles kicked the goal and it was 12-10.
Wingham then grabbed a 16-12 lead just before halftime when prop Shannon Martin forced his way over for Fowles to add the extras.
The Tigers maintained the impetus early in the second half and went further ahead through a second try to Bridge and a goal to Fowles.
Then the Tigers failed to find touch when awarded a penalty and from there Macleay applied the pressure. They had all the running and quick hands along the line resulted in Luke Calthorpe crossing in the corner for an unconverted try, reducing the margin to 22-16. The Tigers were struggling in defence and another Macleay attacking raid saw Harold Thompson score for Jones to convert to lock it up at 22-22.
With time just about up centre Jason Russell latched onto a pass in space and crossed for the match winner for the Mustangs. Jones was again on target with the conversion.
Hooker Timothy Bull was outstanding for the Mustangs while five-eighth Jack Walsh-McKiernan was another standout. Bubb did some clever things in attack for the Tigers, while centre Bridge was also dangerous.
Cowan said the Mustangs will target a top two finish in the last three rounds of the season-proper.
"All we have to do is keep winning,'' he said.
"If we do that it gives us a chance to finish second. That's all we can do, we're only two points behind the (Port City) Breakers.''
Cowan said he was always confident the Mustangs could fightback, even when they trailed 22-12.
"We play for 80 minutes, it came down to the wire and it shows the heart and the talent that these boys have,'' he said.
Cowan said the Mustangs are coming good at the right time of the year.
"We were a bit slow at the start, but we fixed up the errors and the fundamentals that we were getting wrong and it's paying dividends. No one wants to play us in the semis, I can guarantee that,'' he said.
