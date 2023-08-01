The local area has seen an increase in thefts these past few months with boating and fishing gear among the most popular items to go missing.
Make sure to always keep your gear safely locked away and have a think about different types of security systems you could possibly use.
In the Macleay region, the river is still producing great-sized bream off the breakwalls, as well as the odd flathead.
Offshore anglers last weekend reported strong southerly currents from around the 80 metre mark.
A few anglers managed to head out that bit wider and scored a couple of fifty-kilo yellowfin tuna off Hat Head.
There has also been the odd longtail tuna caught locally off the rocks.
For the Hastings region on the beaches, Lighthouse Beach has produced reasonable numbers of tailor as well as some nice sized bream.
North Shore Beach is also popular, with a few bream, whiting, school mulloway and tailor caught on beach worms.
With offshore fishing, we have seen such great weather. Those who fished last weekend reported that it was a little bit quiet.
With the westerly winds hanging around it would be worth checking out the closer reefs for snapper and blue groper.
In the river, luderick numbers have been steady from the breakwalls as well as Limeburner's holding a few nice fish.
With the water clarity at its best in the river, and the recent full moon, a few local anglers managed to have some fun throughout the week catching arrow squid on light gear.
For the mulloway enthusiasts, some solid fish remain on offer, with the odd model well over 20 kilos hanging around.
On the flathead front, results have picked up, with some terrific action in the river.
Hard-bodied lures of both the straight and bent variety have proven particularly successful.
Further south in the Camden Haven region, for those fishing on the rocks, there are still great numbers of drummer.
With the water temperature quite cool, you should be able to chase a feed of fish for a few more weeks.
I'd try to fish the southern rock ledges around Perpendicular Point, Camden Haven and Diamond Head for a drummer, tailor and school mulloway.
In the river, the recent full moon phase saw a few reasonable mulloway, with the better reports from the breakwalls and nearby beaches.
I have been lucky enough to score some tickets to the 2023 AFTA Tackle Show on the Gold Coast this week; the only official trade show in Australia dedicated to the Fishing, Marine and Outdoor industries.
Next week I will be sure to update you on all the next big fishing-related equipment to keep an eye out for in your local fishing tackle shops.
