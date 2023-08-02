The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Students star in Macleay Public Schools Music Festival

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 3 2023 - 1:19am, first published August 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a night of music with mass drumming, wind instruments, choirs and individual performances from public school students across the Macleay Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.