It was a night of music with mass drumming, wind instruments, choirs and individual performances from public school students across the Macleay Valley.
Ten of the 15 Macleay public schools attended Melville High School on Tuesday (August 1) for the Macleay Public Schools Music Festival.
The festival, which is normally held every two years during Education Week has been on hiatus since 2019.
Crescent Head Public School principal and one of the festival directors, Cameron Upcroft said it was fantastic to be back.
"It's brilliant," he said.
"Melville High opening up to us- which I guess is part of Macleay Public Schools where we work together... it's all fantastic."
All 200 primary school students came together at the start and end of the festival as a mass choir.
The hall was packed with staff, parents, families and guardians seated to watch the talented students perform.
24 hours before the festival took place, 420 tickets had been sold.
By the time doors opened at 5.30pm, a total of 570 tickets had been bought.
Kempsey South Public School teacher and on of the festival directors, Ashleigh Field said the turn out was good.
"I think we nearly filled all the seats," she said.
"It's all come together really well.
"Lots of hard work from kids, parents, and teachers...it's come together beautifully".
Ms Field hoped students got a love of music out of the festival
"Just extending that right from kindergarten all the way through to Year 12 and into adulthood...[and] just inspiring the kids to play music," she said.
Students were the main star of the night but a staple of the Macleay Public School Music Festival was given a chance to shine.
Crescent Head Public School teacher Lisa Maynard retired last term after over three decades at the school but has continued her ongoing dedication to the Macleay Public Schools Music Festival.
"She's just a shining light of music," Mr Upcroft said.
"She's the person who gets our kids from not knowing the notes to singing the scales."
Crescent Head Public School deputy principal and festival director Murray Dickinson thanked Ms Maynard for her many years of service and involvement in the festival.
"None of this happens without Lisa," Mr Upcroft said.
"She gets these kids out."
