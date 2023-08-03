Milly Hill Meat's lamb racks have always been special but store manager Jamie Latham had no idea that the portion he prepared last week in Kempsey would be served to the stars of Australian television.
The lamb rack prepared by Milly Hill Meats in Kempsey was the same served at the 63rd Annual TV Week Logie Awards on Sunday, July 30.
"We didn't know it was for the Logies until Friday," Mr Latham said.
"We'd already done it, and sent it off."
Staff have been working on a high after learning the lamb they cut has been served amongst the likes of Hamish Blake, Leigh Sales, and Julia Morris.
"[We're] very excited that we'd done it," Mr Latham said.
"A few customers have come in and congratulated us on it.
"It's a good advertisement for us."
Owner Peter Strelitz said it felt terrific to supply the iconic event.
"We felt extremely honoured that the product we use was used in the Logies," he said.
The award winning butcher has been operating in Kempsey for over 10 years and has become a staple for many customers by providing quality products with pricing that competes with most supermarkets.
Milly Hill Meats first started from Mr Strelitz's farm in Armidale but has since grown from there.
The business has now supplied restaurants and functions across NSW, ACT and QLD including Parliament House, and The Star where this year's Logies was held.
Milly Hill Meats sources its meat from some of the best farmers and suppliers in the state which Mr Latham said helps make their meat including the lamb rack taste so good.
"Just good quality, nice, young lamb that's all portion cut and done by the guys here," he said.
Customers can easily create their own "Logie night" experience at home by purchasing the lamb rack alongside chicken, beef, and pork cuts.
"We can [provide] it- we always have," Mr Latham said
"Whatever we supply to restaurants, customers can get here in the shop."
Customers can shop at Milly Hill Meats at 92 Belgrave Street, Kempsey or online.
