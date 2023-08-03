Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District have been recognised for going above and beyond their normal day-to-day duties.
The Rotary Mid North Coast Police Awards were held on Wednesday, August 2 at the Port City Bowling Club.
The 2023 Rotary Community Police Officer of the Year was awarded to Senior Constable Ruth Handley.
Mid North Coast Police District Acting Superintendent Joanne Schultz said Snr. Cst. Handley represents what it means to be a police officer.
"You absolutely epitomise the Community Police Officer of the Year," she said.
The awards recognise the excellence and dedication of officers from the Mid North Coast Police District.
"It's a great privilege and I'm so glad we could get together to celebrate and acknowledge the work that our officers do," A/Sup Schultz said.
Barry Hacker from Rotary E-Club of District 9650 said the awards were organised by Rotary to thank officers for the work they do.
"Thank you from Rotary for your service and for keeping this community safe," he said.
The 2023 awards are the first time the Rotary Mid North Coast Police Awards have been held since 2018.
Team of the Year - Hastings Sector
This team stood out to A/Sup Schultz because of their attitude. They worked hard and operated without a sergeant for a period of time.
"The team stood up and did incredibly well and took control while supporting each other," she said.
They always display professionalism, empathy and respect to their team.
Investigator of the Year - Detective Senior Constable Dean Rutledge
Det. Snr. Cst. Rutledge is committed to his community and his workmates. He is highly respected and often passes on his knowledge of investigations and the community of Kempsey.
Over an extended period of time his efforts have made for a safer community.
Crime Prevention officer of the Year - Senior Constable Ruth Handley
Snr. Cst. Handly does a lot of work behind the scenes supporting older people through the dangers of fraud and scams.
She optimises the Mid North Coast Police District team ethics.
Unsworn Officer of the Year - Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer Scott Mieni
Mr Mieni supports the whole command and senior management team relating to Aboriginal people and communities on the Mid North Coast.
His knowledge of the community is without fail.
Pro-Active Officer of the Year - Senior Constable Jon Dennes
Snr. Cst Dennes constantly makes attempts to locate offenders and is tenacious in his work.
He has a good rapport when attaining intel.
First Response officer of the Year - Senior Constable Julie Hudson
Snr. Cst. Hudson is an exceptional general duties officer who goes above and beyond with respect to her investigations and brief preparation.
She offers advice to peers when provided and always leads by example.
Leader of the Year - Sergeant Elisha Campbell
Sgt. Campbell works in the Crime prevention Unit as the intel sergeant and goes out of her way to help people.
She shows great leadership and professionalism in her role.
The 2023 Rotary Community Police Officer of the Year - Senior Constable Ruth Handley
Snr. Cst. Handley is often out in the community talking with people and assisting other teams within the Mid North Coast Police.
She's happy to provide guidance to peers and continues to provide positive support.
