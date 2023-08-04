Gloria Staden is the oldest staff member at the Crescent Head Country Club but the 92-year-old said she has no plans of stopping.
Ms Staden has worked at the Country Club for 33 years working in the office, reception desk, TAB and now as the head of Monday morning bingo
"I've just been here a long time and I like the people," she said.
"It's just as easy to be pleasant.
"I don't know any other way."
Ms Staden grew up in Wellington, in the Central Western Slopes but left for Sydney after finishing school.
In Sydney Ms Staden lived at the Northern Beaches but used to regularly holiday at Crescent Head
She later moved into the village in 1980 and ten years later, she began working at the Country Club.
Ms Staden said she's been working since she was 15-years-old and only had five years off when she had her two children.
But the dedicated worker stays humble.
"I've always worked in offices,"she said.
"The heaviest thing I've ever picked up is a sheet of paper."
But the main reason Ms Staden gets out of bed every Monday to run the bingo is not because of the money.
"I know people think either I'm greedy or I haven't got any money which is not true," she said.
"It gets me out of the chair.
"I'm a people person- I like people."
The weekly bingo is a social outing for Ms Staden but for the people visiting, it's the highlight of their holiday.
Pam Hunter and Glenda Eddy who visit Crescent Head to escape Melbourne winter said they attended the bingo just to see Ms Staden.
"We come every year," Ms Eddy said.
"We love seeing Gloria."
Even after three decades at the club, Ms Staden still enjoys coming into work.
"I'm lucky in the respect I haven't had any health issues," she said.
"My balance is gone though- I'm all over the place like a drunken sailor but otherwise, we manage alright."
Ms Staden's Monday morning bingo on July 31 was a special occasion as it landed on the Country Club's 67th birthday.
Bingo attendees were greeted with a special cake to mark the anniversary.
The club also celebrated with a free raffle and even spotted a whale and her calf passing by during the week.
Club Secretary Manager Colan Ryan said that the club has great support for it's loyal local members who are passionate about their sport.
"There is nowhere better to holiday with an ideal climate, natural beauty, and all the facilities we have on offer," he said.
Mr Ryan who has been the Secretary Manager for 19 years said what he has enjoyed most is improving members facilities and benefits to members
"From a professional aspect, seeing the club's land purchase executed in 2014, numerous successful grant submissions and industry awards," he said.
"However, after establishing a solid base, the next few years will see members delivered some fantastic new facilities and upgrades which our members and the wider community fully deserve."
The club has a number of new developments taking place including a new mini-golf course, as well as upgrades to the tennis precinct.
"I am really looking forward to the future," Mr Ryan said.
But for Ms Staden, the Country Club remains a place to catch up with friends.
"It's a fun place," Ms Staden said.
"It's like a family here."
