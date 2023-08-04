The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Meet Crescent Head's bingo-calling 92-year-old, Gloria Staden

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
August 5 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At 92-years-old Gloria Staden is the oldest staff member at the Crescent Head Country Club but the bingo master has no plans of stopping. Picture by Emily Walker
At 92-years-old Gloria Staden is the oldest staff member at the Crescent Head Country Club but the bingo master has no plans of stopping. Picture by Emily Walker

Gloria Staden is the oldest staff member at the Crescent Head Country Club but the 92-year-old said she has no plans of stopping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.