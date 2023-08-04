Kempsey police have kept busy this week with a number of arrests, theft incidents and community engagements.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Chief Inspector Martin Burke, to discuss what officers have been up to in the week ending August 3.
Police are appealing to the public to take precautions to prevent personal items from being stolen from their cars or properties.
Over recent weeks there have been a number of personal items stolen from motor vehicles or properties that are not secure in the Kempsey and South West Rocks area.
"Opportunistic theft offences can lead into further fraud offences where victims cards are used both for online and face-to-face transactions," Inspector Burke said.
"While the Kempsey police investigate each offence, this can cause a great deal of inconvenience for victims while they have to cancel and change cards."
A recent example involved an incident where a person's wallet was stolen from the South West Rocks area on July 24.
The victim's cards were then used on seven separate transactions over a three day period.
Members of the public are reminded to remove valuables from their vehicle, lock their cars and homes, and make sure windows are secured in order to prevent further thefts from occurring.
Officers have arrested a disqualified driver after pulling him over for a random breath test.
Police pulled over a silver Kia Sedan on Sea Street, Kempsey for a breath test at 12.30pm on Wednesday, August 2.
The 29-year-old Kempsey man who was driving the car submitted to the breath test which returned a negative result.
After further inquiries, police found that the man was driving while disqualified.
Police allege this is the third time the man has driven while disqualified .
Officers have allegedly stopped the man on East Street, South Kempsey on Tuesday, August 1 and on Industrial Drive, South Kempsey on June 16.
He allegedly was disqualified from driving until December, 2024.
The man was taken to Kempsey police station where he was refused bail.
He later appeared in Kempsey Local Court on Thursday, August 3.
He was refused bail again and will next appear in court on August 7.
A random breath test has led to police arresting a Kempsey man on outstanding warrants.
Police stopped a blue Audi S3 for a random breath test on Naiooka Street, Kempsey at 12.35am on Sunday, July 30.
During the vehicle stop, a 28-year-old Kempsey man who was a passenger in the car allegedly fled from the scene.
Officers engaged in an on-foot pursuit and were able to arrest the man on Graham Lane, South Kempsey.
The man had allegedly been wanted for an outstanding warrant regarding a stealing offence at a licences premise.
After police searched the man and his property, he was also arrested for possessing housebreaking implements, entering closed land without a lawful excuse and for being in custody of a knife in a public place.
He was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was refused bail by police.
The man attended Port Macquarie Local Court the same day where he was refused bail until Monday, July 31 and to appear before Kempsey Local Court.
The following day he was granted conditional bail at Kempsey Local Court and will next appear in court on September 7.
Mid North Coast Police joined Aboriginal Community Liaison Officers, community Elders and community leaders visiting inmates at the Mid North Coast Correction Centre as part of the 2023 NAIDOC celebrations.
Police joined community members visiting the male inmates on Tuesday, August 1 and female inmates on Thursday, August 3.
"It was a really positive engagement opportunity," Inspector Burke said.
"We're looking at ways of working with community corrections and correction services to assist inmates with their integration back into the community by working with community elders and leaders."
The visit aimed at helping inmates with their transition from the correction centre and reintegrating back into the community.
