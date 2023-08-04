Thank goodness for the late Maggie Fulton

One of the perks of being a smarty-pants at high school was the goodies you'd get at presentation day.
At the end of my final year at Quirindi High School, near Tamworth, I was fortunate to have a few prizes coming my way.
I knew I could bank on getting a cookbook or something about fashion or flowers, while I expected my male peers would get a book related to science or machinery. After all, it was the pre-PC '80s.
For my "School Spirit" award, my teachers decided that the most appropriate prize for a young woman setting out in the world was Margaret Fulton's Encyclopedia of Food & Cookery.
I wondered if they were inspired by the day my sponge cake was used as a frisbee after Home "Science"; a playground stunt that actually supported my case to switch to Economics (a mostly male class.)
While I still have the late Ms Fulton's book, my family and friends can attest that cooking is not my forte.
It's not that I can't cook, it's just that I get distracted. And because I work long hours, I don't mind that my husband's default meal is meat and three veg.
Recently though, I thought I'd bust out of my "no cooking" zone.
Some friends had given us bananas, so I decided to search for a banana cake recipe online. I found something achievable and voila, it was a success.
But I forgot to also search how to store banana cakes (yep, we're talking basics here).
After a couple of days, I lifted the lid on the cake container I'd left on the bench, and discovered something furry and close to glowing (see the picture above.)
Lesson learned.
More recently, I decided I'd use my fancy new cold press juicer to make orange juice for the Macleay Argus News team. We'd been getting Kenny Little oranges delivered so I took some home and juiced up a storm.
What could possibly go wrong.
I thought I would maximise the oranges by leaving the skin on before throwing them into the cold press.
Proudly offering it to all in the office the next day, I soon saw a funny look on their faces.
I tasted it and quickly understood why they were diluting the juice or putting sugar in it.
D'oh. Oranges are meant to be peeled before juicing.
Another lesson learned.
Last week, I decided to cook up the pumpkins our lovely neighbours had given us.
This time I caved and pulled out my now dusty and yellowing Margaret Fulton Encyclopedia of Food & Cookery for a pumpkin soup recipe.
I wouldn't say I nailed it, but this time it was edible. I even shared it with friends who have said it was "lovely".
It's only taken almost four decades, but consulting the experts is clearly another lesson learned.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, Macleay Argus
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.