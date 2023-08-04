The Macleay Argus
Mission to find convict relics on the Maria River's 'Gordon's Hill'

By Phil Lee
Updated August 5 2023 - 1:32am, first published 12:30am
The late Billie Crawford disembarking from the Goniembah at Gordon's Hill (MRHS, Macleay Argus archive)
On a perfect spring day in 1994, four intrepid travellers from the Macleay River Historical Society set off from the Hibbard Wharf on a trip to retrace the journeys of early settlers to the Macleay.

