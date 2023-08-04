On a perfect spring day in 1994, four intrepid travellers from the Macleay River Historical Society set off from the Hibbard Wharf on a trip to retrace the journeys of early settlers to the Macleay.
They planned to visit the site of the residence of Captain James Gordon, Royal Navy, on the Maria River. They were accompanied by 10 members of the Mid-North Coast Maritime Museum of Port Macquarie. Their vessel, most appropriately, was the former Sydney Harbour Master's launch, Goniemah, built in 1935.
Peter Gillies, Patricia Riggs, Gwen Kemp and Billie Crawford have sadly all passed but they were privileged to view the last relics of the 1840's residence of Captain Gordon.
James Gordon was born in Madeira, Spain in 1786. He joined the Royal Navy in 1802 and saw service in the Napoleonic Wars aboard various warships. By 1807, he had been appointed a Lieutenant and in 1821 a Commander.
He married Susan Smith and by 1838 they had two teenage children when they arrived in Sydney on the immigrant ship Upton Castle. They moved to Port Macquarie where, in 1839, James was appointed a Magistrate of the territory. James then received a grant of 1160 acres with frontage to the Maria River.
Captain Gordon called his property Yarra and built a stone house on the highest point, later known as Gordon's Hill. He grew rice, sugar cane and grape vines for wine production and had nine assigned convicts, a stockman and gardeners working for him.
The property at that stage could only be accessed by water and was reached after a day's rowing from Port Macquarie up the Maria River. Remains were later found of ruined stone huts on the banks of the Maria River and downhill from Gordon's home.
Captain Gordon's agricultural ventures however failed and he sought a new government position. He was sent to Melbourne as a water police magistrate, but was dismissed after only one year and returned to Sydney.
By 1844, Captain Gordon had sold the property Yarra to the Mackay family. He passed away in Port Macquarie in 1856 and is buried in the Old Historic Cemetery there. Gordon Street, Port Macquarie, is named after him.
The modern day visitors to James Gordon's former property in 1994 came ashore to picnic there before moving on to inspect the remnants of the old convict cells. They were the only remaining signs of Gordon's ambitious venture.
Pat Riggs, an award-winning Macleay Argus journalist, summed up their trip as "the yesterdays to which we fled for such a short time".
