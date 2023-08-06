The shutdown of the North Coast rail network will continue until late on Monday, August 7, after three days of major maintenance.
Passengers who would normally board at Kendall, Wauchope and Kempsey railway stations, are currently travelling by coach.
Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) Group Executive Simon Ormsby said works have included "rerailing and re-sleepering, track resurfacing, reconditioning and ballasting."
Work has been carried out at various locations between Sydney to Brisbane with efforts concentrated on the line running through the Hastings and Macleay valleys.
"There will be a particular focus on the section between Taree and Coffs Harbour with more than 300 staff involved in replacing approximately 11km of rail," Mr Ormsby said.
"In other sections there will be vegetation removal, level crossing upgrades including sighting distance improvements, bridge repairs, station upgrades, turnout installations, signaling works and general upkeep to keep the network operating safely.
"While freight services and passenger services will be stopped, we ask motorists to remain vigilant and slow down at level crossings during the shutdown as there will be machinery and other movements on the rail line."
Coach schedules can be found on the Transport NSW website, while information on road closures and alternative routes can be found at livetraffic.com
Up to date information regarding any changes to the projected end of the scheduled work can be found on the ARTC website .
Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and the Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus
Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and the Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.