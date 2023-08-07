The Macleay Argus
Port Macquarie Pirates defeat Kempsey Cannonballs in Mid North Coast Rugby Union clash

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 2:30pm
A gallant defeat against the Port Macquarie Pirates has landed the Kempsey Cannonballs in third place heading into the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division finals.

